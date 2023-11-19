Steve-O's Bucket List: Jackass Star Reveals Shocking Fan Requests

Steve-O's newest special, Steve-O's Bucket List, is now available to watch on SteveO.com, and it sees the 49-year-old Jackass star crossing off some extreme items on his bucket list. Steve-O is known for doing wild and gross stunts, so it's no surprise that he often gets some shocking requests from fans. In fact, he used to frequently kick fans in... a sensitive area. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Steve-O about his new special, and we asked if any fan stories come to mind.

"But yeah, people have asked outrageous stuff," Steve-O shared. "Very recently, somebody said, 'Hey, I'm a transgender person. Can I ask you to kick my penis off?' I can't even remember the nuts and bolts of it all, but there was a prosthetic penis that was attached. The person was very familiar with the stages of my career and fully aware that I have retired from kicking people in the nuts. They started the request by saying, 'I know you've retired from nut-kicking, but I'm trans, and can I ask you to kick my d*ck off?' I declined to do that, but there was a pretty crazy video that we made nonetheless."



Steve-O added, "Yeah, I mean, it's pretty just rad. I tell these stories and it occurs to me that in some ways I feel quite uniquely qualified to bring joy to people."

Steve-O Talks Jackass 5:

During Steve-O's chat with ComicBook.com, he explained why he's hesitant to make another Jackass movie

"No, I've heard nothing of that," Steve-O added when asked about Jackasss 5. "I know that Knoxville, and thank God, Knoxville is not trying to risk his life anymore or hit his head anymore. That's just the one important thing. Knoxville hitting his head has really lost its fun for us."

"Yeah, trust me, I was there," he added when we mentioned Knoxville's injury in Jackass Forever. "I was like, 'Why are we doing this? Come on man. Why are we doing this?'"

What Is Steve-O's Bucket List?

You can read an official description of the special here: "If you thought Steve-O was crazy before, then get ready for his unrated Steve-O's Bucket List, his new stand-up special filmed in front of a sold-out London crowd. With a complete disregard for societal norms, laws, and his own well-being, Steve-O is in top form as he brings his multimedia comedy tour straight into your living room with his hilarious stand-up and stunts deemed 'too extreme' for Jackass... oh, yeah... and it's a love story too! Steve-O's Bucket List not only pushes him to his limits but also finds him his 'happily ever after' that will melt your heart or passed out on the floor."

Steve O's Bucket List is now available on SteveO.com. Stay tuned for more from our interview with the Jackass star.