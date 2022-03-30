Jackass Forever Stars Steve-O and Chris Pontius on Wildboyz Revival

In the time after Jackass‘ sudden cancellation as a television show immediately after its third season MTV quickly moved to fill the void of this style of programming with two spinoff shows, Viva La Bam and Wildboyz. The former was more of a traditional reality series with bits of Jackass tossed in for good measure, focusing on Bam Margera and his family/friends, while the later was more of a nature show, again with bits of Jackass tossed in as well. As previously said by series director and executive producer Jeff Tremaine, the success of Wildboyz lead to the continuation of the Jackass movie franchise. That in mind, could the series return on streaming or even on the big screen?

“I don’t think that will ever be making a Wildboyz movie,” Jackass star Chris Pontius confirmed to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “We love doing stuff with animals but, unfortunately, I don’t think a Wildboyz thing will happen. Just the world’s just different now and people, the way they look at the rules of interacting with animals have changed a lot, so it’ll probably never happen. But luckily we’ve been able to do Jackass Shark Week and we hope it’s likely that we’re going to do it again. So I love animals and being a nature show host was what I always wanted to do as a kid and Wildboyz will always influence Jackass and what we do. So we’re gonna keep doing stuff with animals, but unfortunately a Wildboyz movie is very unlikely.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The question of another Jackass movie might still be up in the air as well, but fans can look forward to the eventual release of Jackass 4.5. “I don’t know when it comes out, but it’s good, man. There is one and it’s coming,” director Jeff Tremaine told ComicBook.com. “It’s really strong,” Knoxville added.” Tremaine continued, “Yeah … because it sort of tells you the quality of the movie. Like 4.5‘s this good, that means the movie’s really good, at least in our minds.”

As of this writing the Wildboyz TV series doesn’t appear to be streaming anywhere either. This was the case previously with the flagship Jackass TV show but that has since changed with episodes of the original 2000s era series making their way to Paramount+. All of the Jackass feature films, including the most recent Jackass Forever, are all streaming there as well.