Steve-O's Bucket List: Jackass Star Explains Special's Cameos

Steve-O's newest special, Steve-O's Bucket List, is now available to watch on SteveO.com in partnership with Moment and Patreon. In the new special, Steve-O crosses off some NSFW goals and is joined by a few familiar faces. You can see him reunite with some of his Jackass pals, including Chris Pontius, Dave England, Preston Lacy, and Ehren McGhehey. The film also features appearances by comedian Bill Burr, Jay and Silent Bob's Jason Mewes, and big names from UFC including Chuck Liddell, Ronda Rousey, and Jon Jones. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Steve-O about his new special, and he talked about getting people in for cameos.

"Yeah. Doing something with poop, you definitely call Dave [England]," Steve-O explained. "Preston Lacy has been the driver a lot of the times. Way back in the day, we did a box cube disco rollerblade thing, and Preston drove for that. On my second comedy special where I was duct taped to the billboard truck, Preston drove that all the way to Denver. So yeah, Preston's always going to be my driver. Pontius dressed up as a nurse, made a lot of sense. Danger Ehren was a pretty random one. There was the stuff I filmed with Wee Man that wasn't that good. But yeah, overall, man, I loved it. I love them all."

"Yeah, I definitely asked everybody myself," he added of the non-Jackass cameos. "Let's not forget the heavyweight king of comedy, Bill Burr, flying the helicopter."

In the special, Steve-O gets a vasectomy, and he told us a special story about the doctor who did the deed.

"The doctor was so great, and we learned after that at that time, the doctor knew that he didn't have long to live, that he was dying of cancer," Steve-O shared. "Filming with him really represented this bright spot, this joyful moment in what was otherwise a very sad time. In the waiting room after the procedure, it's all his family there. They were all there and they're all laughing and it's just so much joy. We learned that really not that long after that the doctor passed. That's why the very first credit at the end is in memory of the doctor."

He added, "We only spent that one day with them, but for the rest of that whole tour tour, whenever we were even remotely near, his family members would come out on the tour."

You can watch our chat with Steve-O at the top of the page.

Steve-O Talks Jackass 5:

During Steve-O's chat with ComicBook.com, he explained why he's hesitant to make another Jackass movie

"No, I've heard nothing of that," Steve-O added when asked about Jackasss 5. "I know that Knoxville, and thank God, Knoxville is not trying to risk his life anymore or hit his head anymore. That's just the one important thing. Knoxville hitting his head has really lost its fun for us."

"Yeah, trust me, I was there," he added when we mentioned Knoxville's injury in Jackass Forever. "I was like, 'Why are we doing this? Come on man. Why are we doing this?'"

What Is Steve-O's Bucket List?

You can read an official description of the special here: "If you thought Steve-O was crazy before, then get ready for his unrated Steve-O's Bucket List, his new stand-up special filmed in front of a sold-out London crowd. With a complete disregard for societal norms, laws, and his own well-being, Steve-O is in top form as he brings his multimedia comedy tour straight into your living room with his hilarious stand-up and stunts deemed 'too extreme' for Jackass... oh, yeah... and it's a love story too! Steve-O's Bucket List not only pushes him to his limits but also finds him his 'happily ever after' that will melt your heart or passed out on the floor."

Steve O's Bucket List is now available on SteveO.com. Stay tuned for more from our interview with the Jackass star.