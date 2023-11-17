Steve-O Talks Future Plans, Reveals Why He's Hesitant To Make Jackass 5

Steve-O is best known for his radical and often gross stunts seen in Jackass, but the performer also has some comedy specials under his belt. Steve-O's newest special, Steve-O's Bucket List, is now available to watch on SteveO.com in partnership with Moment and Patreon. In the new special, Steve-O crosses off some NSFW goals such as doing stunts after getting a vasectomy. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Steve-O, and we asked if he's already thinking about new stunts to add to his bucket list, and whether or not Jackass 5 has been discussed.

"Yeah. When I first started touring this show, I really thought that I had painted myself into a corner and there's just nowhere to go from here. Since then I have written up a whole new show," Steve-O shared. "Yeah, I call it the Gone Too Far tour."

"The idea is absolutely to squeeze it all in under the 50 mark," he added. "The idea is to do really radical body modification stuff but then restore myself to normal for the tour. All the vignettes are these crazy things and my experience that I had before being restored to normal ... It would seem impossible to keep a lid on these activities. They're going to generate headlines when they happen."

"No, I've heard nothing of that," Steve-O added when asked about Jackasss 5. "I know that Knoxville, and thank God, Knoxville is not trying to risk his life anymore or hit his head anymore. That's just the one important thing. Knoxville hitting his head has really lost its fun for us."

"Yeah, trust me, I was there," he added when we mentioned Knoxville's injury in Jackass Forever. "I was like, 'Why are we doing this? Come on man. Why are we doing this?'"

You can watch our chat with Steve-O at the top of the page.

What Is Steve-O's Bucket List?

You can read an official description of the special here: "If you thought Steve-O was crazy before, then get ready for his unrated Steve-O's Bucket List, his new stand-up special filmed in front of a sold-out London crowd. With a complete disregard for societal norms, laws, and his own well-being, Steve-O is in top form as he brings his multimedia comedy tour straight into your living room with his hilarious stand-up and stunts deemed 'too extreme' for Jackass... oh, yeah... and it's a love story too! Steve-O's Bucket List not only pushes him to his limits but also finds him his 'happily ever after' that will melt your heart or passed out on the floor."

Steve O's Bucket List is now available on SteveO.com. Stay tuned for more from our interview with the Jackass star.