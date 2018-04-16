Steven Spielberg First Director To Pass $10 Billion

Ready Player One has pushed Steven Spielberg past $10 billion at the box office, making him the first director to accomplish the feat.

The acclaimed filmmaker is ahead of Peter Jackson, Michael Bay and James Cameron, all who stand at $6 billion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reported by Box Office Mojo, Spielberg reached the landmark after his latest, pop culture-inspired sci-fi blockbuster Ready Player One, took in $114 million thus far.

Those numbers make Ready Player One Spielberg’s 17th most successful movie yet domestically, behind hits E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (#1 with $435 million), Jurassic Park (#2 with $402 million), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (#3 with $317 million), Jaws (#4 with $260 million) and Raiders of the Lost Ark (#5 with $248 million).

Worldwide, Jurassic Park reigns supreme with $1.029 billion in lifetime grosses, followed by E.T. ($792 million worldwide), Crystal Skull ($786 million worldwide), War of the Worlds ($591 million worldwide) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park ($618 million worldwide).

The list of highest-grossing directors, sorted by total worldwide box office, includes Lord of the Rings and Hobbit franchise director Peter Jackson, Transformers‘ Michael Bay, and James Cameron, whose Avatar and Titanic are the first and second highest-grossing movies of all time.

Also making the list are directors David Yates (Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts), Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight trilogy), Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Cast Away), Tim Burton (Alice in Wonderland, Batman), Chris Columbus (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Home Alone), and Ridley Scott (The Martian, Gladiator).

1 Steven Spielberg – $10.009 billion

2 Peter Jackson – $6.520 billion

3 Michael Bay – $6.414 billion

4 James Cameron – $6.138 billion

5 David Yates – $5.346 billion

6 Christopher Nolan – $4.749 billion

7 Robert Zemeckis – $4.243 billion

8 Tim Burton – $4.075 billion

9 Chris Columbus – $4.060 billion

10 Ridley Scott – $3.923 billion

Spielberg confirmed the untitled Indiana Jones 5 will go into production under Disney and Lucasfilm in April 2019.

The sequel has yet to reveal plot details, but will once again star Harrison Ford as the fedora-wearing, whip-cracking adventurer.

The easter egg-packed Ready Player One, starring Tye Sheridan, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Cooke, Hanna John-Kamen, Lena Waithe, Simon Pegg, T.J. Miller, and Mark Rylance, is now playing.

Spielberg next serves as producer on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, opening June 22.