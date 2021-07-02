Stitch Crashes Disney's Aladdin in New July Release

✖

Stitch has been crashing his way throughout classic Disney franchises since before Lilo & Stitch officially premiered, with the fan-favorite breakout character initially being introduced to Disney audiences through a series of self-aware promos where he invaded the worlds of other Disney animated films. Over the course of this year, the House of Mouse has captured that magic in a new way, with a limited-edition merchandise line reimagining the cuddling alien with the aesthetics of other Disney films. On Friday, the latest part of that collaboration was released to the world, with a Plush, a Jumbo Pin, a MagicBand, and more that imagine Stitch within the world of Aladdin.

The design is the latest chapter in the collection, after earlier releases included Beauty and the Beast, Lady and the Tramp, The Lion King, and The Little Mermaid. At the time of this writing, the Stitch Crashes Disney: Aladdin collection is now available on shopDisney.com — but given how quickly the previous entries sold out, you might want to act fast. Check out a close look at the Stitch Crashes Aladdin plush and pin below:

Inspired by the original Lilo & Stitch film trailers from 2002 featuring Stitch crashing classic Disney film scenes, the monthly, limited-release series of collectible premium plus puts a new spin on the adored extraterrestrial with each month's offering inspired by a different classic Disney animated film. The Stitch Crashes The Lion King collection is available both on shopDisney.com and in stores and domestic Disney Parks.

This mashup of Lilo & Stitch and Aladdin comes at an interesting point for both franchises, as the live-action iteration of Aladdin debuted to critical acclaim and an over $1 billion box office hall in 2019. A live-action/CGI hybrid of Lilo and Stitch has also been long-rumored for the Disney+ streaming service, but has yet to be officially announced.

What do you think of Stitch's crashing into Aladdin? Which Disney worlds would you like to see Stitch crash into next? Which of these special crossovers has caught your eye the most so far? Let us know your thoughts about Stitch and all things Disney in the comments!