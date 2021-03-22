Stitch Crashes The Lion King in New March Release

✖

Fan-favorite Disney character Stitch's invasion of classic animated films continues this month with a brand-new Stitch Crashes Disney line of plushies pins, and more and now that the loveable and mischievous Experiment 626 has crashed Beauty and the Beast and then Lady and the Tramp, he's heading off to another part of the circle of life. That's right, Stitch is crashing The Lion King this month. This month's release features a two-tone coffee mug, a jumbo pin, a t-shirt, and a new plushie.

You can check out the Stitch Crashes The Lion King plushie below.

(Photo: Disney)

Inspired by the original Lilo & Stitch film trailers from 2002 featuring Stitch crashing classic Disney film scenes, the monthly, limited-release series of collectible premium plus puts a new spin on the adored extraterrestrial with each month's offering inspired by a different classic Disney animated film. The Stitch Crashes The Lion King collection is available both on shopDisney.com and in stores and domestic Disney Parks.

Details of the Stitch Crashes The Lion King plushie include contrasting print patterns, fuzzy bugs on the head, felt claws, and a "Stitch Crashes Disney" patch on the foot. This month's Stitch Crashes selection is the third of 12 in the monthly series, so Disney fans will want to stay tuned to see just what animated film the loveable alien crashes next.

What do you think about the latest Stitch Crashes Disney offering? What film do you think he'll crash next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!