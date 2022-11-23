Disney's Strange World Reveals New Key Visual

D23 has explored Disney's animation earlier during the exhibition thanks to the panel focused on The Simpsons, with new games also being revealed that fall under the Mouse's umbrella. Now, the animation panel focusing on the animated films arriving in Disney's future has given fans a new look at the upcoming Strange World, a story focusing on ragtag travelers searching the stars and stumbling across a planet that lives up to the movie's title.

The film will star Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a farmer who finds himself putting on the hat of an explorer as he's dragged into a world that he's unfamiliar with. Joining Gyllenhaal is Dennis Quaid, who will play Searcher's father, Jaeger. Adding to the cast is Gabrielle Union as the pilot, and Searcher's wife, Meridian Clade, Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal who acts as leader of the troupe, and Jabouki Young-White as Ethan Clade, the son of Searcher.

Disney's Official Twitter Account unveiled the new image for this November's animated movie that promises to explain some strange, alien territory:

(Photo: Disney)

Gyllenhaal, who attended the D23 event, had this to say about starring in a Disney animated film:

"I've always wanted to be in a Disney animated movie so it's kind of a dream come true."

Dennis Quaid, who will play Gyllenhaal's father, expressed his love of being a part of Disney, while also diving further into his upcoming character:

"I love being a part of the Disney family. It's a really different character for me."

Lucy Liu then added her thoughts on her role as Callisto Mal:

"I was so excited to play such an amazing character. She's fearless, she's tough, she's a leader, she's someone I would inspire to be."

When the film was announced in December of last year, director Don Hall, who was also responsible for Disney's Big Hero 6 and Raya and the Last Dragon, said this to Variety about what inspired the creation of Strange World:

"I loved reading the old issues of pulps growing up. They were big adventures in which a group of explorers might discover a hidden world or ancient creatures. They've been a huge inspiration for 'Strange World.'"

The official description for Disney's upcoming bizarre animated film reads as such:

"Jake Gyllenhaal ("The Guilty," "Spider-Man: Far from Home") lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission."

Strange World will be released exclusively in theaters on November 23rd.