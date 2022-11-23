Disney's Strange World Adds Lucy Liu, Gabrielle Union, and More to Ensemble Cast

Walt Disney Studios Animation has announced new cast members for Strange World, an animated movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Disney was on hand for the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, where it debuted over 10 minutes of footage for Strange World. Oscar-winning producer Roy Conli (Big Hero 6, Tangled) presented the footage. The November-debuting Strange World is an original action adventure that journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. Gyllenhaal is joined by an all-star cast to bring Strange World to life.

Gyllenhaal lends his voice to Searcher Clade, a farmer who finds himself thrust into an adventure in a strange world. He's joined by Dennis Quaid as Jaeger Clade, Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father; Jaboukie Young-White as Ethan Clade, Searcher's 16-year-old son who longs for adventure beyond his father's farm while also navigating a school crush; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, a pilot and natural leader, mom to Ethan, and wife of Searcher; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, the head of the land of Avalonia and the leader of the exploration into the strange world.

(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

The Disney Animation presentation also saw Oscar-winning filmmaker and Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee receive the Festival's Honorary Cristal Award, from Annecy Festival Artistic Director Marcel Jean. In her remarks to the audience, Lee thanked the festival and all of those at Disney Animation. "We look ahead, together," she said. "The 'we' is more important than ever as our studio can only truly shine when everyone feels welcome, feels the pride and responsibility of our legacy, and feels inspired to create, together."

Two-time Academy Award winner and President of Disney Animation, Clark Spencer, surprised the audience with world premieres of episodes from Disney Animation's first-ever series, Baymax!, which releases June 29 on Disney+, and Zootopia+, which Spencer announced would debut on Disney+ November 9th.

The trailer for Strange World was released earlier this month, giving fans a glimpse its adventures past space and time. "I loved reading the old issues of pulps growing up," Strange World director Don Hall (Big Hero 6) told Variety. "They were big adventures in which a group of explorers might discover a hidden world or ancient creatures. They've been a huge inspiration for Strange World."

Strange World arrives in theaters in November just in time for Thanksgiving.