Stranger Things Producer Says Season 4 Is Coming "Quite Soon"

Stranger Things fans have grown accustomed to long waits between seasons, but the delay between Season 3 and Season 4 has been the longest yet, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but producer Shawn Levy promises announcements about the new season will be coming "quite soon." The Netflix series is only one of countless productions that has been impacted by delays due to quarantining and social-distancing measures, with the shoot even having started in 2020 before it had to shut down weeks later due to the pandemic. Fans have been given brief teasers of the new season, yet no official date has been revealed regarding a possible premiere.

“It’s coming soon enough. And as for when exactly that will be announced — quite soon,” Levy shared with Variety.

The first season of the series featured an ambitious narrative involving a teen with telekinetic powers, a portal to another dimension, and a massive conspiracy hiding the research into the "Upside Down." With each subsequent season, the narrative has gotten larger and more complex, with Season 4 surely set to be its biggest yet.

“I shot in Lithuania right before the pandemic. We have filmed in Georgia, Lithuania, and New Mexico, so suffice to say Season 4 is sprawling,” Levy pointed out. “It’s visually and narratively very ambitious, much more ambitious than the prior three seasons.”

He added, “The delay is due in large measure to COVID and the pace at which we have to work to do so safely, but it also happens to be the season that we chose to go much bigger. It’s the scale of this season and the multi-settings of Season 4.”

This is only the latest tease of the scope of Season 4, with star Sadie Sink sharing similar thoughts earlier this month.

“So we started filming Season 4, I don’t even know when it was, but it was before the pandemic and then we got like a month of filming done, then we had to stop for I guess seven or eight months, and then we came back to work and things were completely different," Sink revealed to Collider. "So I think the real challenging part was just adjusting to the new rules and the regulations that were in place on set. That was a big adjustment. But yeah, I think we were all just so grateful to be able to work. And we’ve been working for a while now and creating something really amazing.”

She added, “The scale of the show just gets bigger and bigger each year so yeah, it’s just been really incredible to see where they’re going with the storyline. It’s really amazing this year. And just how the stakes are just so much higher. Higher than they’ve ever been.”

Stay tuned for details on Season 4 of Stranger Things.

