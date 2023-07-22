Jamie Foxx Posts Health Update Video on Instagram After Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx posted a health update video on Instagram this weekend. In the new reel, the star thanked everyone for their well-wishes and prayers. "First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages," Foxx told his fans late last night. "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back." In the rest of the three-minute-long video, the actor explained why he didn't post any updates from the hospital and waited until now to address it personally. The fans have been very worried about him, but he didn't want to present any view of himself that would fuel any speculation about the severity of his condition.

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man," Foxx explained. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

"To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video," he mentioned. "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y'all know they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothing out, they protected me, and that's what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these."

Netflix Premieres Jamie Foxx's New Movie They Cloned Tyrone

(Photo: Netflix)

It's been a busy week for Jamie Foxx as They Cloned Tyrone got rolling on Netflix. Starring the comedian alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris, the story chronicles three individuals unraveling a conspiracy. Foxx also joked about conspiracy theories on social media by tweeting, "They didn't clone me, but They Cloned Tyrone."

Not that long ago, USA Today talked to Teyonah Parris about her friend's accident and his recovery. "Jamie is well and healing and taking whatever time he needs to do that. I think we all just want to see him well," Parris told the paper. "Above all else, we just want him to be happy and I'm wishing him all the best on that journey." Check his post out down below.

Here's the full synopsis for They Cloned Tyrone: "A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper."

Jamie Foxx Set To Host A New Game Show With His Daughter

(Photo: FOX)

Jamie Foxx is ringing Fox viewers We Are Family next year. His new game show will feature non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their surprise family members. Corrine Foxx will help host as well and the audience at home will have a role to play. The We Are Family audience is tasked with figuring out who is behind the curtain singing and some lucky viewers could win up to $100,000 if they guess correctly.

"We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam," Jamie and Corinne Foxx told fans in a press release. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year."

"Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox family," Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, of Fox Entertainment wrote. "Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family. This series joins Fox's fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series."

