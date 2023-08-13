Nintendo Insider Teases "Major" New Mario Game for Switch 2

A well-known Nintendo insider has teased that a major new Mario game in development at Nintendo for its next console, tentatively dubbed the Switch 2 by the Internet, as reports claim it will be a Switch successor. This isn't a shocker, but it's not the full extent of the claim. According to the rumor, which specifically describes the game as 'brand new" and "major," the game is being made on Unreal Engine 4 as part of a larger collaboration between Nintendo and Unreal Engine makers, Epic Games. According to the insider, this collaboration will see more Nintendo games made on Unreal Engine.

"A little birdie has told me that a brand new major Mario title in the works for Nintendo's next system will be using Unreal Engine 4," reads the rumor. "Here's hoping that's one of the first games we see running on this thing."

So, where does all of this information come from? Well, it comes from the latest report from Nintendo insider, Zippo, a source that has proven reliable and reputable in the past. However, they've also been off the mark in the past as well. This can be said about all "insiders" though. Still, take this intel with a grain of salt.

So far, this rumor -- and the speculation it has created -- has not drawn any type of comment from Nintendo. We don't anticipate this changing for a handful of reasons, however, if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly, regardless of whether or not the update is salient or not.

If this rumor is true, we should be seeing this game sometime soon as the expectation is the Switch 2 could be revealed before the end of the year, and this game will presumably be revealed alongside it.

