OREO Reveals New Super Mario Cookies Featuring Princess Peach

When OREO released cookies based on Nintendo's Super Mario franchise, one of the biggest frustrations among fans was the absence of Princess Peach. Thankfully, OREO plans to rectify that with a new promotion centered all around Peach! In total, OREO will be giving away 5,000 OREOiD packs, which will have cookies dipped in white fudge, with edges covered in white sprinkles. Four different designs will appear on the cookies, with two images of the Princess herself, one of her crown, and another featuring her iconic castle. The sweepstakes will be open to residents of the 50 United States, as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Images of the cookies can be found below. Readers interested in signing up for the sweepstakes can do so right here.

(Photo: Nintendo, OREO)

Peach's OREO arrival comes after a social media campaign where fans had to defeat Bowser through the stacking of cookies. According to a press release from OREO, #SuperMarioOREO saw more than 20 million views on TikTok, which resulted in Bowser's defeat. While many fans would have just been happy with a traditional OREO appearance by Peach, it's nice to see the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom receive the royal treatment! It might have taken a while (the Super Mario OREOs first released on July 10th), it seems the wait has been worth it.

Princess Peach has been a pivotal part of the Mario franchise since the original Super Mario Bros., which released on NES in 1985. In that game, Peach was depicted as little more than a damsel in distress. 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2 proved the princess was more than capable of holding her own, making Peach playable for the first time ever. That strength was on full display in The Super Mario Bros. Movie this year, where she played a pivotal role in the defeat of Bowser. 2023 is looking like an even bigger year for the character, as she's set to star in her very own video game on Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, details on the game are currently slim, but fans can look forward to seeing her as a playable character in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which will release on October 20th.

Are you looking forward to these Princess Peach cookies? Will you be signing up for the sweepstakes? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!