Indiana Jones is destined for Disney+. After whipping up $384 million at the global box office over the summer, Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is ready to stream at home. Directed by James Mangold and executive produced by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, the fifth and final Indiana Jones movie stars Harrison Ford as the archaeologist adventurer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as his goddaughter Helena Shaw, John Rhys-Davies (reprising his role from Raiders of the Lost Ark) as Sallah, Toby Jones as Indy's old friend, Basil Shaw, Antonio Banderas as frogman Renaldo, and Mads Mikkelsen as the villain Jürgen Voller.

Below, read on to find out how to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny online and where to stream the Indiana Jones movies.

When Will Indiana Jones 5 Be on Disney Plus?



You can watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Disney+ starting Friday, December 1. Sign up for Disney+ here.



Where to Watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Online Without Disney+



Not a Disney+ subscriber? The film can be purchased online for digital streaming on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and other on-demand services for $19.99.

Indiana Jones 5 Blu-ray Release Date



Disney will release Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 5. The physical version includes an isolated score-only version of the movie with music by composer John Williams, and a five-part behind-the-scenes documentary. See the various retailer exclusives and limited editions here.

Where to Stream the Indiana Jones Movies



Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) are available to stream on Disney+ or Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.

When Will the New Indiana Jones Documentary Be on Disney+?



In addition to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Disney+ will debut the new feature-length documentary Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford on December 1. Timeless Heroes "explores Harrison Ford's enduring appeal and his upbringing, including his foray into the entertainment business, his casting in the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, and the impact and inspiration generated by the films," the official synopsis reads. "It is an in-depth look at an incredible moment in film history when Steven Spielberg and George Lucas assembled an amazing creative team to collaborate on another cinematic benchmark."

Watch the trailer below.