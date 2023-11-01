It's not the years, it's the mileage… but Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford are timeless. Disney on Wednesday announced that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — the fifth and final Indy adventure starring Ford in his iconic role — will be available to stream on Disney+ in December after hitting theaters in June. To complement the film's streaming premiere, Disney and Lucasfilm have whipped up Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford, a new feature-length documentary showcasing the origins of the legendary adventurer created by Star Wars mastermind George Lucas. Both Dial of Destiny and Timeless Heroes will be available to stream December 1 on Disney+.

"George and Steven, these guys were young, upcoming," Ford says in the trailer of Lucas and Steven Spielberg, who directed 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark and its first three sequels. "When they came into my life, things got better."

Timeless Heroes "explores Harrison Ford's enduring appeal and his upbringing, including his foray into the entertainment business, his casting in the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, and the impact and inspiration generated by the films," the official synopsis reads. "It is an in-depth look at an incredible moment in film history when Steven Spielberg and George Lucas assembled an amazing creative team to collaborate on another cinematic benchmark."

The documentary features never-before-seen footage and interviews with Ford, Spielberg, Lucas, Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy, franchise producer Frank Marshall, Dial of Destiny writer-director James Mangold, Ford's Dial of Destiny co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ford's Witness director Peter Weir, and many more. Timeless Heroes tells "the untold story of how Harrison Ford became Indiana Jones" — and, as Kennedy puts it, a "once-in-a-generation movie star."

Award-winning documentary filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau, whose credits include the HBO feature documentaries Mama's Boy and Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, and Netflix/Amblin Television series Five Came Back, directs Timeless Heroes. The feature-length doc spans Ford's early life and his five outings as the fedora-clad, bullwhip-cracking, archaeologist adventurer in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

All five Indiana Jones films and Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford will be available to stream December 1 on Disney+.