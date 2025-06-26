Street Fighter Movie Adds 50 Cent (And He’s Playing the Perfect Character)

Street Fighter is returning to the big screen, and as the cast starts to assemble, it’s clear that the film won’t be lacking for talent or charisma. THR is reporting that the latest addition to the Street Fighter movie cast is none other than Curtis Jackson, aka music superstar 50 Cent. Jackson joins a stacked cast that is starting to roll out pretty quickly, but the report also reveals exactly who Jackson is playing, and it’s hard to argue with that perfect of a casting.

According to the report, Jackson is set to play Street Fighter’s disgraced but always formidable boxer Balrog, who will be the bodyguard of the film’s villain, M. Bison. Sources say that Jackson is already deep into training for the Balrog role, and he will be doing his own stunts in the film.

While Jackson is synonymous with music thanks to selling over 30 million albums, a classic debut with Get Rich or Die Tryin’, and the success of G-Unit, the Grammy-winner has also been a force in film and television. That includes his hit Starz franchise Power and the network’s Black Mafia Family series (which is entering season 4) and the accompanying docuseries, as well as ABC’s For Life and his own roles in Power, Southpaw, Den of Thieves, and The Expendables 4.

A Tournament Worthy Cast

Jackson joins an impressive and eclectic cast, and new additions seem to be rolling out weekly at this point. In addition to Jackson as Balrog, the film recently found its Chun-Li in Callina Liang (Presence), and before that, the film added the lethal assassin Vega to the mix with the casting of music star and Cabaret Emcee Orville Peck.

Balrog will be the bodyguard of M. Bison, and a previous report indicated that Walter Goggins will be bringing the franchise villain to life on the big screen. That’s just scratching the surface of this cast though, which also includes Jason Momoa (Blanka), Noah Centineo (Ken), Eric Andre (Ring Announcer), Andrew Koji (Ryu), and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns (Akuma).

There are still a few more characters that are likely to make the cut, even if it’s in a smaller role. The ones that come to mind the most are Guile, Cammy, and Sagat, who are some of the game’s most popular fighters and are also often in Bison’s orbit at some point in time. Then there are newer characters like Juri and Crimson Viper that would make for easy fits into the story, and there are also longtime stalwarts like E. Honda and Dhalsim to consider.

Street Fighter will be directed by Bad Trip’s Kitao Sakurai, and while the film was at one point removed from Sony’s calendar, the frequency of castings suggests that the studio is full speed ahead on the project now. If that holds up, we could end up seeing Street Fighter hit the big screen in 2026 or 2027.

