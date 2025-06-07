The Street Fighter Movie Just Made Its Most Surprising Casting Yet

Play video

Legendary’s Street Fighter movie is starting to pick up speed with several major castings, and now it has made perhaps its most intriguing and surprising casting yet. Deadline is reporting that musician and Cabaret Emcee Orville Peck has been cast in an unknown role, and this would be Peck’s feature film debut. It’s not known which character he’s playing, but another recent report suggests he could be playing the masked assassin known as Vega.

That cast right now is pretty stacked. So far, the roster includes Peck, Walter Goggins, Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, Eric Andre, Andrew Koji, and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. No roles have been announced as of yet, but you can see a number of possibilities. That said, a report from insider Jeff Sneider possibly revealed who everyone will be playing in the film.

A Stacked Cast

The report links Goggins to Street Fighter’s famed villain M. Bison, while Vega has been linked to Vega. Andre, on the other hand, is possibly playing the ring announcer, while Centineo is possibly playing Ken Masters. As for Reigns, he is possibly playing the ever-famous Akuma. At the moment, there isn’t a role mentioned for Momoa and Koji yet, but there is always the possibility of Momoa playing someone like Blanka or Sagat.

“I’m told that Goggins is nearing a deal to play M. Bison, the film’s main antagonist, who oversees the tournament,” Sneider said in his report. “The late, great Raúl Juliá played the character in 1994’s Street Fighter movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. Meanwhile, Orville Peck is in talks to play Vega, a masked fighter who employs a combination of Japanese ninjutsu and Spanish bullfighting to defeat his opponents. André is in line to play the loud-mouthed ring announcer who hypes up the crowd. That’s not entirely surprising, as he worked with director Sakurai on the 2021 hidden camera comedy Bad Trip. Centineo will play Ryu’s friend and rival, Ken Masters, who trained with Ryu from a young age. Reigns is poised to play Akuma, the younger brother of Gouken — Ryu and Ken’s master.”

While we have already heard of some of the game’s biggest names, there are a few more we haven’t yet seen cast. That includes two of the franchise’s marquee characters in Ryu and Chun-Li, as well as characters like Cammy, Guile, and Dhalsim, just to name a few. The cast is already pretty big, though, so it will be interesting to see just how deep the roster is in the first film and who is saved for a potential sequel, provided the film does well enough to warrant one.

Third Time’s the Charm

The newest Street Fighter film is being directed by Bad Trip’s Kitao Sakurai, though he is the second director on the project. Sakurai took over the Street Fighter film from Bring Her Back directors Danny and Michael Philippou. They departed the project due to scheduling conflicts, and while the film is now headed in the right direction, it was removed from Sony’s release calendar and its previous March 2026 target date.

This will be the third time the franchise has hit the big screen, with the 1994 Street Fighter film becoming a commercial success and a cult classic in the years since. The 2009 reboot Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li wasn’t as well received by the box office or critics, and while there have been other adaptations over the years, this will be the first time the franchise is back on the big screen since 2009.

What do you think of the casting so far, and what do you want to see most from a Street Fighter movie? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Street Fighter and movies with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!