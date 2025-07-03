One of WWE’s Biggest Stars Joins Street Fighter Movie Reboot

The live-action Street Fighter movie has been adding new stars to the cast at an incredible pace, with one major casting just happening earlier today. That was the casting of David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, the film’s main villain, and now we might have an idea of who will be going up against Bison head-on in the film. While there are already a few heroes like Ryu and Chun-Li in the mix, a new report is saying that one of WWE’s biggest superstars will be stepping into the role of Bison’s nemesis and all-around good guy, Guile.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report comes by way of Nexus Point News, which says that WWE’s American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is in talks to play Guile. No other details were mentioned in the report, but there is precedent for this after all, as the film already includes the Tribal Chief himself, Roman Reigns. Reigns will be playing the role of Akuma in the film, so having Rhodes step into the role of Guile would actually be quite serendipitous. The rumor has now apparently been corroberated by Deadline.

While Rhodes spends a great deal of his time battling in the ring and interacting with the WWE Universe, he’s been able to branch out in the realms of podcasting, TV, and movies. Street Fighter will now be the second high-profile film Rhodes will be a part of, as he’s also being featured in the upcoming return of The Naked Gun. Rhodes has also had roles on Warehouse 13 and Arrow, but if he ends up in the role of Guile, that will be the biggest role on his growing film and TV resume.

Rhodes would join a growing cast that has already secured a number of the franchise’s big characters. So far the cast includes Callina Liang (Chun-Li), Andrew Koji (Ryu), Noah Centineo (Ken), Jason Momoa (Blanka), Curtis 50 Cent Jackson (Balrog), Roman Reigns (Akuma), David Dastmalchian (M. Bison), Orville Peck (Vega), Andrew Schulz (Dan), and Eric Andre (Announcer), which is a pretty eclectic group, and that might not even be the final cast just yet.

That’s because there are a few characters still out there that haven’t been added to the film yet, and while the actual list of characters in the Street Fighter franchise is incredibly long, we’re just talking about the longer mainstays and perhaps a few of the new characters that are more closely related to Bison and Shadaloo.

The two characters that stand out the most as possibilities to be added to this film in particular are Cammy and Sagat, as both are incredibly popular characters and have been for a long time. Plus, they both fit into the overall story relatively easily, given that Sagat has a history with Ryu and Ken, and Cammy has a history with M. Bison. There are already a ton of characters in the movie, but two other names that also have a chance are more recent additions to the franchise Juri and Crimson Viper. Given that they have history with characters that are already locked in for the film and also provide unique looks and skillsets from the rest of the fighters, we could end up seeing them make the Final Cut, even if it’s in a smaller cameo-style role.

As for Rhodes, he’s going to be incredibly busy on the WWE side over the next few months. Rhodes just won the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions, and that earned him a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. That Title is held by a certain John Cena, who is intent on taking the Title with him when he leaves WWE after his farewell tour has ended, but Rhodes looks to keep the Title and all of its history intact and in WWE. Rhodes also has his successful ‘What Do You Wanna Talk About?’ weekly podcast and his partnership with Wheatley Vodka.

What do you think of the live-action Street Fighter cast, and what do you think of Cody Rhodes playing Guile? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Street Fighter and movies with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!