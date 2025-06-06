Ultra Street Fighter II Vega Action Figure Is Up For Pre-Order From Jada Toys

The latest drop from Jada Toys in the Ultra Street Fighter II collection brings us a premium Street Fighter II Vega action figure, and it looks amazing. Known for his unmatched agility, ruthless precision, and striking good looks, Vega is “ready to leap into battle with style and speed.” This figure includes an interchangeable mask head, two alternate unmasked heads, two pairs of hands, a removable mask, a detachable claw, and a claw effect piece. With all of those accessories, it seems possible to reenact any Vega fight with this action figure. You’ll currently get your pre-order in over at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with an estimated delivery later this month. Read below for a full description of the new figure.

Jada Toys Street Fighter II Vega (Wave 4) Action Figure – $29.99: “Expertly designed in 1:12 scale, this figure captures Vega’s lean physique, masked elegance, and iconic matador-inspired costume. With high articulation, you can pose him in his signature acrobatic moves—from the Flying Barcelona Attack to the devastating Izuna Drop and dramatic wall dives. This set includes interchangeable masked and unmasked heads, two pairs of hands, a removable mask, a detachable claw, and a dynamic claw effect piece.” / See here at Entertainment Earth

New Street Fighter Movie Has Been Delayed

A new Street Fighter movie had been in the works but it looks like that’s been put on hold. Unfortunately the film has been removed from Sony’s upcoming slate, and there’s been no news about when and if it’ll be put back on. Barely a month before the project’s delay, Kitao Sakurai had been announced as director, while game developer Capcom was set to co-produce the film with Legendary Pictures. It’s unclear as of now if Sakurai remains attached to the project, so we’ll have to wait and see as new details emerge.

While this does seem bad for fans of the Street Fighter franchise, Comicbook’s Brad Curran hasn’t lost all hope, stating:

“With the popularity of recent video game movie hits like the Sonic The Hedgehog movies, along with the rebooted Mortal Kombat franchise releasing its second movie later this year, it is no doubt both disappointing and frustrating for many gamers that Street Fighter has had such difficulty being adapted. With news of the project’s delay, the Street Fighter movie’s status is now seemingly up in the air. Between that development and Assassin’s Fist and Resurrection standing as the only major successes Street Fighter has found in live-action, reviving Ansah, Howard, and Moh’s plans for Street Fighter: World Warrior might end up being the strongest prospect the Street Fighter franchise has for a thriving cinematic future.”

