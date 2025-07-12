Street Fighter Movie Reportedly Adds Another Wrestling Star in Major Role

Sony and Legendary’s Street Fighter movie continues to make big moves, and over the past few months has started to round out a stellar and quite unpredictable cast. The film includes a host of stars from film, music, and professional wrestling, including two of WWE’s biggest superstars in Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Now, a new report suggests that yet another former Champion is joining the mix, and if true, it also means that another iconic Street Fighter character has also joined the roster.

The report comes courtesy of Fightful Select, which states that former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto is the newest member of the Street Fighter movie cast, and he will be playing the role of classic Street Fighter character E. Honda. While this is likely not the only reason Goto recently lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Zack Sabre Jr., it could be a major contributing factor.

If he is playing E. Honda, that adds yet another classic Street Fighter II character to the cast, leaving only a few more characters from the game who have yet to be cast for the film. At the moment, the only characters that haven’t been cast for the film yet are Zangeif, Dualism, and Sagat, though there are more if you count Super Street Fighter II, which brought in Cammy, T. Hawk, Dee Jay, and Fei Long.

As it stands currently, the cast includes Callina Liang (Chun-Li), Andrew Koji (Ryu), Noah Centineo (Ken), Jason Momoa (Blanka), Curtis 50 Cent Jackson (Balrog), Roman Reigns (Akuma), David Dastmalchian (M. Bison), Orville Peck (Vega), Andrew Schulz (Dan), Eric Andre (Announcer), Cody Rhodes (Guile), and now Goto as E. Honda.

Out of the characters who haven’t been cast yet, the ones with the best chance of being added to the mix are Cammy and Sagat, though there’s no shortage of fighters that would be great candidates for future films. If Street Fighter does well at the box office, there are a myriad of ways to go for a sequel, and characters like Sakura, Juri, Dee Jay, Terry, Elena, Crimson Viper, El Fuerte, Gouken, R. Mika, Ibuki, Charlie, Rose, and Birdie would all be possibilities for the roster.

That can’t happen though if the first film doesn’t take off at the box office, and with the way this roster is looking, there is potential here to strike a chord with fans of the franchise while winning over new fans along the way, but we’ll have to wait and see if it can make that happen.

