Street Fighter Cast: Every Actor Cast & Who They’re Playing

More than three decades after the last live-action movie based on one of the most famous video games, the Street Fighter franchise is finally getting a new production that looks to bring some fresh energy to both longtime fans and newcomers. Directed by Kitao Sakurai and featuring a cast full of all kinds of names (from well-known actors to stars from wrestling and music), the reboot aims to mix action, drama, and a bit of humor to really capture the games’ vibe. Nothing about the plot has been revealed yet, but expectations are high. It looks like the new film’s aiming to do more than just the usual.

And it might seem a little weird at first, but the mix of diverse actors could be exactly what gives the new Street Fighter movie its edge, with figures that might bring new layers beyond the usual stereotypes. Honestly, it could totally work. So, who’s in the cast, and what can we expect from each one?

1) Andrew Koji – Ryu

Andrew Koji, who made a name for himself in series like Warrior and the movies Snake Eyes and Bullet Train, is a surefire choice for the role of Ryu. He’s already shown he can handle action scenes with a more dramatic edge, and he’s got the right presence to play a character who’s so focused and introspective. Ryu isn’t just the classic hero of the games; he’s the heart of the franchise, and Koji seems to have everything it takes to carry that weight. Plus, he’s also a trained martial artist, which doesn’t hurt.

2) Callina Liang – Chun-Li

Still relatively unknown, Callina Liang’s latest work includes the thriller Presence and some smaller roles, which could actually work in Chun-Li’s favor since she’s a character who deserves to be taken seriously. Obviously, it all depends on how much screen time she gets in the script, but if she’s given solid motivation and some good action scenes, Liang could definitely surprise us.

3) Noah Centineo – Ken

Known for his romantic Netflix comedies like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Noah Centineo surprised everyone when he was cast as Ken – but it actually makes more sense than it seems. The charisma he showed in some of his past roles could work really well for the character’s playful and impulsive vibe. Plus, it’s worth pointing out that he handled the action scenes in The Recruit pretty well. In the end, it’ll all come down to how much intensity he can bring to balance the comedic side and keep the chemistry with Ryu strong.

4) Jason Momoa – Blanka

Jason Momoa, famous for his role as Aquaman and now gearing up to play Lobo in the DC Universe, is the kind of casting choice that immediately catches your eye. He’s got the physique, the energy, and even the look to take on such an unconventional character, no doubt about it. If the movie decides to dig deeper into Blanka’s backstory instead of just treating him as “the green monster,” chances are Momoa can turn a secondary character into a standout. He’s pulled that off before in Game of Thrones, Dune, and Fast X, for example.

5) 50 Cent – Balrog

Rapper and actor 50 Cent, best known for movies like Get Rich or Die Tryin‘, Righteous Kill, and the TV series Power, is one of those cases where the casting feels kind of absurd, but also makes total sense. He’s got the physique and attitude to play the violent boxer Balrog. The real question is whether the character will get any depth or just stay a caricature. But depending on the movie’s tone, that might not even be a problem – if it leans into something entertaining, exaggerated, or stylized, he could totally work as a more straightforward villain with plenty of presence.

6) Cody Rhodes – Guile

Cody Rhodes, WWE star, steps into the role of Guile – and it’s a completely safe choice. He already made a brief appearance on Arrow, and he’s got the physique, the look, and the soldierly bearing the role demands. The character’s never been all that complex, but if Rhodes can bring a bit of emotional depth to it, he might make Guile more interesting than people expect. It’s a solid bet.

7) David Dastmalchian – M. Bison

Known for his roles in The Suicide Squad, Dune, Ant-Man, The Dark Knight, The Flash, and now One Piece, David Dastmalchian is probably the most interesting name in the cast. He’s got a strong track record of playing eccentric and menacing characters, which definitely lines up with a villain like M. Bison. This could be our chance to finally see a darker and smarter version of the character on the big screen.

8) Andrew Schulz – Dan Hibiki

Andrew Schulz is a comedian and podcaster known for MTV’s Guy Code, his stand-up specials, and his YouTube channel, and playing Dan Hibiki feels 100% in line with what the character represents. Dan is a joke within the Street Fighter universe itself, and Schulz has the comic timing to make that land. If the film’s tone leaves room for some banter, the character could end up being solid comic relief.

9) Orville Peck – Vega

A masked country singer? Yep, another big surprise in the cast of the new movie. Orville Peck has no acting experience, but his highly performative aesthetic and mysterious vibe actually fit Vega surprisingly well. The risk, of course, is that he’s never acted before. However, if the character is treated more as a visual type and less as someone with a lot of dialogue, it could totally work. Or maybe he’ll surprise us with some acting chops too, who knows?

10) Roman Reigns – Akuma

Another WWE star and globally known figure in wrestling, Roman Reigns has the size, intimidating look, and background that fit Akuma. Besides, he’s also appeared in films like Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, so it’s not exactly a new world for him. The challenge will be to make the character feel like more than just a muscle-bound villain. If he can bring out the coldness and danger that this demonic fighter demands, he’s got a good shot at nailing it.

Street Fighter live-action is scheduled for release in 2026.