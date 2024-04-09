Zack Snyder Teases Sucker Punch Director's Cut

Zack Snyder is teasing a brand new Snyder Cut of his 2011 film, Sucker Punch. More than that, he's openly urging his fans to get another "Release the Snyder Cut" campaign started so that it can see the light of day.

In a new interview with Empire Magazine about his upcoming sequel movie Rebel Moon – Part Two: Scargiver, Snyder talked about his body of work, explaining that Sucker Punch is a film he wants to truly, finally, complete:

"The only movie I would change is Sucker Punch because it never really got finished correctly," Snyder told Empire. "Even the director's cut is not really the correct cut. It's really just an extended version. If I had the chance, I would fix that movie."

Snyder famously took the bit of DC and Warner Bros.' Justice League movie he started shooting, and finished it years later as Zack Sndyer's Justice League, a four-hour superhero epic fit for the 2021 Streaming Wars. That should be all the testament needed to what Snyder can do to remix a film into his "true" vision.

When it comes to Sucker Puch "I have the footage already shot: they just have to let me put it together," he added. "We ask every now and then. We have to ask again. I think there has to be a window when no one's got the movie."

Speaking to his passionate fans, Snyder said: "If they want to start a campaign, that's alright."

It's a bit eye-raising to hear Snyder call on fans to start another campaign: the "Release The Snyder Cut" movement on social media lasted years and caused more than a little aggravation. Even when Zack Snyder's Justice League was released, some Snyder fans didn't stop, turning their attention to David Ayer's Suicide Squad and its director's cut, while calling for the entire "Snyderverse" era to continue, and slamming new DC Studios head James Gunn for trying to push the franchise into a new era.

Unlike Justice League, Snyder got to finish Sucker Punch, and was even given a Director's Cut release that provided significantly more of his vision. Coming back now and saying it's unfinished or hinting he was prevented from getting his "true vision" onscreen is a slippery slope to be going down. With Snyder also selling fans on Rebel Moon Director's Cuts, it's getting hard to even know what a Zack Snyder "movie" is now, the first time it's released.

Rebel Moon is streaming on Netflix.