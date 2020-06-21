Suicide Squad Director Debunks Major Joker Rumors

✖

Shortly after Warner Brothers announced it would be releasing Zack Snyder's Justice League, fans instantly started clamoring for David Ayer's take on Suicide Squad. Though the director had previously said the theatrical release was the version he intended to release, he's now reversed course and has said his cut would be "easy" to release. As such, fans speculated that Ayer's cut could include more scenes with Jared Leto's Joker, a sticking point for fans who had hoped to see more of the character in the original version. Ayer has now confirmed that's simply not the case — at least not the 39 minutes worth of scenes that a popular online rumor has suggested.

After a fan tweeted Ayer saying he'd heard about the rumor, the director explained it bluntly — "Grapevine wrong," he tweeted.

"This cut of the movie is my cut. There's no sort of parallel universe version of the movie, the released movie is my cut," Ayer originally said in 2017. "And that's one of the toughest things about writing, shooting, and directing a film, is you end up with these orphans and you f---ing love them and you think they'd be amazing scenes and do these amazing things but the film is a dictatorship, not a democracy, and just because something's cool and charismatic doesn't mean it gets to survive in the final cut. The flow of the movie is the highest master."

Once the Snyder Cut release was made official by the studio, Ayer started lobbying right alongside fans for his version of the movie to see the light of day. "My cut would be easy to complete," the director tweeted. "It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It's exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen."

This is a good question. My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen. https://t.co/FkeHAlNoV0 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 25, 2020

Suicide Squad is now available wherever movies are sold. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

Do you think the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut will ever get released? Let us know why or why not in the comments section!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.