David Ayer's Suicide Squad is Easy to Complete

With Warner Bros. and AT&T agreeing to finally release the Snyder Cut of Justice League, the precedent has been set that if there is enough of a demand from fans, they might just get their way. Now, fans are rallying around David Ayer and his cut of Suicide Squad, calling for the very different version of the DC Comics movie to be released like Zack Snyder's Justice League will be. The film is quite different from the theatrical cut, for example it featured a lot more of Jared Leto's Joker and sequences which played out as flashbacks once played out in real time for the movie. According to the director, it wouldn't take much for the movie to be completely for a similar release on HBO Max.

"My cut would be easy to complete," Ayer said in a tweet. "It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It's exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen." Ayer is refering to having a vision and plan for the movie, having executed those steps, only to have executives from Warner Bros. come in and demand changes be made to the movie. This includes killing Diablo, which wasn't part of the original plan, and removing a hook up between Deadshot and Harley Quinn.

The Ayer cut of Suicide Squad is still just a wish from fans as the alternate and probably better version of the movie remains on the cutting room floor. See Ayer's tweet about the subject below.

This is a good question. My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen. https://t.co/FkeHAlNoV0 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 25, 2020

There is no word on whether or not the Ayer cut of Suicide Squad will ever see the light of day but Warner Bros' parent company AT&T is certainly not ruling it out. The brand has been actively engaging with fans since the announcement of Zack Snyder's Justice League getting a release.

In an exchange where a fan asked if the film might get the same treatment as Justice League, he account seems to be teasing something is possible. Hopefully, these are not baseless teases, as setting such an expectation with no plans to meet ith would almost certainly backfire.

Anything is possible. All it takes is a little magic. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Q418GTJodw — AT&T (@ATT) May 22, 2020

It is somewhat difficult to imagine a scenario where HBO Max promotes David Ayer's Suicide Squad in a window so close to that of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad but fingers are crossed for both fans and Ayer getting their wish.

