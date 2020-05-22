Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Ready for His Own Cut After Zack Snyder's Justice League Release

✖

Suicide Squad director David Ayer is ready for his own cut after Zack Snyder's Justice League got announced yesterday. It would only make sense after Warner Media kicked off a giant celebration of the Snyder Cut on social media yesterday. Ayer took to Twitter in an effort to express his interest in some of the same treatment for his movie. Back in 2016, people were not kind to Suicide Squad, but the fans were always adamant that there was greatness there. Warner Bros. has effectively opened the door to all sorts of wackiness now, so the fans could theoretically drum up some support for a new “truer” version of Suicide Squad if they chose. (Lord knows the Jared Leto Joker fans are probably thrilled with this week’s development.)

“We have a chunk, there’s definitely over 10 minutes of material on there. But this cut of the movie is my cut, there’s no sort of parallel universe version of the movie, the released movie is my cut,” Ayer previously told Collider. “And that’s one of the toughest things about writing, shooting, and directing a film, is you end up with these orphans and you f---ing love them and you think they’d be amazing scenes and do these amazing things but the film is a dictatorship (laughs), not a democracy, and just because something’s cool and charismatic doesn’t mean it gets to survive in the final cut. The flow of the movie is the highest master.”

It is simply not my call or my IP. I love WB - it’s always been my ‘home studio’ I fully respect and support the incredible path the DCU is taking under their stewardship. My cut of Suicide Squad may always be just a rumor. And that’s just fine. https://t.co/Prlp8bPgy4 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 21, 2020

Until that movement gains some more momentum, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is on the way. His cast includes returning stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. Newcomers include David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Steve Agee as King Shark, and Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, and Idris Elba in undisclosed roles.

Would you like to see an “Ayer Cut” of Suicide Squad after the Snyder Cut success? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.