Suicide Squad Director Responds to Fan Calling the Film Trash

Suicide Squad director David Ayer exhibited restraint in dealing with someone on Twitter trashing his film. Fans tagged Ayer in a discussion about the film, during which Ayer revealed cut details about Enchantress’s plan in the film. Another user jumped into the conversation to tear into his film. The tweet says, “Man you’re movie is trash. Every 10 year old could come up with something better with their action figures. Story is trash, final battle even worst. Don’t make me talk about Joker. I can’t understand why they pay to people like you if you don’t have any creative mind to do this.”

Ayer tweeted an evenhanded response. “Thank you for sharing your pain,” he wrote. “There may be something going on in your life that makes you strike out with anger. No judgement my friend.”

In the past, Ayer has expressed frustration with receiving the blame for a film that the studio altered to fit its vision. “The film industry is exactly that — an industry — it keeps growing and moving forward. Yet I know @JamesGunn will make something amazing. My frustration comes from being hammered for something that was not my original version.”

Warner Bros. hired Gunn to write and direct a new take on the franchise titled The Suicide Squad. Producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com in April that Gunn’s film is “not a sequel” to Ayer’s movie, despite sharing cast members and characters. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Gunn’s brother, actor Sean Gunn, told ComicBook.com in August that he’s read his brother’s script for the film and was impressed. “I know that he’s very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Gunn said. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

The Suicide Squad cast includes returning stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. Newcomers include David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Steve Agee as King Shark, and Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, and Idris Elba in undisclosed roles.

The Suicide Squad opens in theaters on August 6, 2021.