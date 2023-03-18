Suicide Squad's David Ayer Confirms Major Plot Elements "Stripped Out" Before Shooting

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios seem to be moving on from the "Snyderverse" and all things associated with their films from the past ten years besides The Joker, The Batman, and anything that James Gunn has worked on. Gunn and Peter Safran recently became the co-CEOs of the newly minted DC Studios and quickly announced their new film slate, which will begin with Superman: Legacy, which Gunn will helm. But with movements like the release of the Snyder Cut and the release of the Ayer Cut, there will always be a thought in fans' minds of what could have been. David Ayer has been pretty upfront about the behind-the-scenes work on his Suicide Squad movie, and he hasn't stopped revealing new things about his original ideas for the film. Tonight, Ayer has confirmed a major plot from his original Suicide Squad script.

The script issue was having Steppenwolfe and the Parademons stripped out prior to production. Enchantress was under the control of a mother box and opening a Portal to Apokalypse. This was all cut early in prep. That was a hard loss. https://t.co/0szGMlyjWf — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 17, 2023

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

