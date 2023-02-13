Creed 3 Super Bowl Spot Teases Michael B. Jordan vs. Jonathan Majors

Ready or not, Creed III is touting the title match between Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. MGM and Amazon Studios revealed the extended Super Bowl spot for the Creed threequel, pitting boxing champion Adonis "Donnie" Creed (Jordan) against a friend-turned-foe from his past: former boxing prodigy Damian "Dame" Anderson (Majors). The spot, which you can watch above, also features the supporting cast, including Tessa Thompson's Bianca and returning Rocky franchise star Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed, Donnie's adoptive mother and the widow of the legendary Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

"Thematically, for us, family is always the core. Family and heart. You have to face your past and find out who you really are," Jordan, who makes his directorial debut with Creed III, said during an October press conference. "That's something I think we address in this movie, sort of a homecoming ... remembering where you come from is really important in this one as well. Settling debts and being accountable for your actions is something that we wanted to look at."

Jordan's feature directorial debut follows 2015's Creed, the first Rocky spinoff helmed by producer Ryan Coogler, and Creed II, the 2018 follow-up from director Stephen Caple Jr. This time around, Donnie's former trainer, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), won't be in his corner: Stallone retired the character after his protégé's bout with Ivan Drago's (Dolph Lundgren) son Viktor (Florian Munteanu) in Creed II.

"I finally got to this place in my career where I wanted to tell a story and not just be in front of the camera, not just execute somebody else's vision," said Jordan. "And having a character that I played twice before — it's been seven, eight years living with this guy — so to be able to tell a story of where I believe Adonis is at. And also, at 35 years old, I had a lot to say. As a young man, a young Black man, just my life experiences and how I could actually share a piece of myself with the world through these characters and through this story."

Starring Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Mila Kent, and Phylicia Rashad, Creed III hits theaters March 1st.