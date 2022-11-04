New Supergirl Actress Sasha Calle Responds to Mellisa Benoist's Comments

✖

On Friday, it was announced that The Young and the Restless star Sasha Calle has been cast as Supergirl in the upcoming The Flash movie from director Andy Muschietti. The announcement came in the form of video from the call in which Muschietti told Calle that she'd gotten the role with Muschietti asking Calle if she could fly. Melissa Benoist, who currently plays Supergirl in The CW's Arrowverse, soon welcomed Calle to the DC Universe in a sweet post to Instagram Story noting that "the world needs as many Supergirls as it can get". Now, Calle is responding to Benoist's welcome.

In her reply, Calle expressed how much Benoist's welcome means to her as she and her brother have watched every episode of Supergirl.

Calle is the latest actress to play the iconic superhero and will be the first Latina to take on the role. Muschietti told Deadline that he auditioned more than 400 actresses for the role before ultimately finding Calle, who he said was "destined" for the role.

"I saw more than four hundred auditions," Muschietti said. "The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role."

Production on the film is reportedly scheduled to begin in April. Barbara Muschietti, a producer on the film as well as the director's sister, recently shared a post on Instagram teasing the sets for the film being built on one of the soundstages at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, writing "The fun is in the inside."

The Flash film will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and will also see appearances from both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck with each actor playing their respective versions of Batman with Muschietti previously telling Vanity Fair that Affleck's character is the "baseline" before going into the larger story.

"He's the baseline. He's part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry's adventure. There's a familiarity there," said Muschietti. "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

The Flash is set to open in theaters on November 4, 2022.

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images