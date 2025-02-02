Could Comet the Super-Horse Debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?

In late January 2025, principal photography on the DC Universe feature Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring Milly Alcock as the titular superhero, finally begun. Only the second feature-length movie in the DC Universe, this production is still largely shrouded in mystery, though it is known that Jason Momoa’s Lobo will debut in this feature. It’s a tremendous moment for Supergirl, especially after years of stalled development for a potential solo feature for the character in the now-defunct DC Extended Universe. Now, for the first time since the 1980s, Supergirl is finally poised to headline her own theatrical movie. Given how little is known about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, fan speculation can’t help but center on who might appear in this project.

With decades of Supergirl comics to choose from, there are endless possibilities for who this Kryptonian crime-fighter could contend with on the big screen. However, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow apparently taking many cues from Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s 2021-22 comic miniseries of the same name does inspire hope one especially weird member of Supergirl’s supporting cast could show up. James Gunn’s Superman has Krypto, could the DC Universe’s Supergirl have Comet the Super-Horse?

Who on Earth Is Comet the Super-Horse?

Comet debuted in Adventure Comics #293 in 1962, with this character epitomizing the loony creativity of the Silver Age of comics. In a nutshell, Comet was once a centaur who was accidentally turned into a horse by the witch Circe (ironically, thanks to a spell that was intended to finally make him totally human). After Circe enchanted Comet with extraordinary abilities, Comet eventually came into contact with Kara Zor-El/Supergirl.

Functioning as her mighty super-powered pet, Comet had a romantic yearning for Supergirl. As Comet infamously declared in one 1960s comic panel, “If I were a man, if I were free to tell her of my real feelings, for a girl like that, I’d even give up all my super-powers!” Comet even briefly took on a human form named Bronco Bill Starr who engaged in a fleeting relationship with Supergirl. A radically overhauled version of Comet would debut in Supergirl #14 in 1997 as a gritty “realistic” centaur devoid of the earlier incarnation’s unabashedly “silly” qualities.

More to the point, the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic miniseries brought back Comet from comic book obscurity as a major character whose narrative significance even involved Comet sacrificing himself to save the saga’s titular hero. Comet’s no household name, but he’s clearly been a major part of Supergirl lore, including the comic miniseries the Woman of Tomorrow movie is borrowing heavily from. Even given all that and James Gunn’s love for super-powered animals (see: Krypto, Rocket Raccoon, King Shark), is there any chance Comet actually shows up in the DC Universe’s first solo Supergirl movie?

Comet Could Seriously Appear in Woman of Tomorrow

In March 2024, James Gunn shared on Instagram a variety of images from Superman comics that inspired his 2025 movie centered on this superhero. Among those was an image featuring the entire Silver Age Super-Family, including, on the left side of the frame, Comet. This alone doesn’t confirm Comet will appear in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, of course. However, it does show this figure is not only on Gunn’s radar but that he’s aware of every nook and cranny of Kryptonian-adjacent lore. If the DC Studios head is conscious of Comet just as the outfit is making a film leaning on the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow miniseries, that certainly suggests Comet could show up in this movie.

It’s also worth remembering that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will almost certainly take place entirely in the cosmos as a space opera. This backdrop could give director Craig Gillespie and company more of a license to indulge in the strangest corners of DC Comics lore. Perhaps in more grounded Earthbound confines Comet the Super-Horse would be seen as too ludicrous to employ. However, in the farthest reaches of space, why not utilize Supergirl’s loyal equine companion?

Another potential hint towards Comet making a DCU appearance is in the show Creature Commandos. One of the antagonists of that program is none other than the mystical figure responsible for Comet’s transformation into a horse, Circe. Voiced by Anya Chalotra in Commandos, Circe has far more of a DC Comics history than just her connection to Comet. However, introducing this character in close proximity to Supergirl’s big DC Universe debut is incredibly intriguing. Between the DC Universe’s introduction of Circe and Comet’s major role in the Woman of Tomorrow comics, it does look like all the chess pieces are properly aligned for Comet to make his live-action film debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Creature Commandos is now streaming on Max, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow opens in theaters on June 26, 2026.