James Gunn Reveals First Look at Milly Alcock’s Supergirl (And Confirms Exciting Production Update)

Cameras are rolling on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which means we’re getting a first look at Milly Alcock as the Woman of Steel. The House of the Dragon star is portraying Kara Zor-El in a story that adapts the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. Filming on the Supergirl movie reportedly started recently, and DC Studios head James Gunn has confirmed that bit of news by officially announcing it on social media. And as an added bonus, he also provided a photo of Milly Alcock shot from behind while sitting in a production chair.

“Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal @millyalcock as our Kara Zor-El,” James Gunn wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira.”

Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El. Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom… pic.twitter.com/za9Tr8Vryr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 23, 2025

Coincidentally, Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K. is where the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon is filmed, and is the future home for all DC Studios content starting in 2027. David Corenswet’s Superman was filmed in Atlanta, GA in the United States, with Gunn confirming that future DC Studios projects will call London home.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow recently added to its cast with the additions of David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham. The actors will portray Supergirl’s parents, though it’s not clear if they’re playing Kara Zor-El’s parents from Krypton or Earth. They join the previously announced Eve Ridley as the plain-raised alien girl Ruthye Marye Knoll, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the Kingsagent Krem of the Yellow Hills, the villain of the film. Jason Momoa is trading his Aquaman suit for some biker gear as the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow soars into theaters on June 26, 2026.