How Does Jason Momoa’s Lobo Fit Into DC’s Supergirl Movie?

Jason Momoa is jumping from one DC Universe to another, with Momoa officially cast as Lobo in the upcoming DCU film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Jason Momoa shot to stardom with his portrayal of the King of Atlantis Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, beginning with a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and running through 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Momoa himself has long expressed enthusiasm for Lobo, frequently describing it as a dream role in past interviews. While Momoa’s portrayal of Aquaman has been very well-received, Lobo is radically different DC character with a far more outlandish personality and place in the DC Universe. Additionally, Lobo’s character history could suggest that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will only be the first stop on a long, intergalactic adventure for DC’s Main Man.

Who Is Lobo in DC Comics?

First created by Roger Slifer and Keith Griffin, Lobo is an intergalactic bounty hunter and adventurer hailing from the planet Czarnia. Lobo is also the last of his kind, having wiped out his own people as part of his own never-ending quest for chaotic fun. Despite this, Lobo also takes his profession as a bounty hunter very seriously, vowing to always fulfill the contract of his latest hunt.

As a Czarnian, Lobo’s powers include tremendous superhuman strength and invulnerability, which has enabled him to face off with heroes like Superman on multiple occasions. Additionally, Lobo’s irreverent, feral personality has often seen him likened to DC’s equivalent to Wolverine. Fittingly, Lobo and Wolverine even came to blows in 1996’s DC vs. Marvel crossover mini-series, though Wolverine was ultimately the victor of that confrontation.

What Lobo’s Role Could Be in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

While Lobo is not featured in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, the story itself makes him fairly easy to integrate into the forthcoming big-screen adaptation. In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Kara Zor-El seeks retribution for her father’s death by Krem of the Yellow Hills. This leads Krem to dispatch a bounty hunter to intercept Kara. Given Lobo’s profession as a space-faring bounty hunter, the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie can simply use Jason Momoa’s Main Man as the bounty hunter for hire pursuing Kara at Krem’s behest.

With Lobo’s own extensive backstory, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow could also theoretically act as a backdoor pilot for a Lobo solo movie or series. By his nature, Lobo is very much an antihero before he is a villain, so he and Supergirl could potentially join forces before the end of Woman of Tomorrow, setting up Lobo to be better positioned as a protagonist in future projects. That also opens the question of what other DCU characters Jason Momoa’s Lobo might eventually bump into.

Will Lobo Meet Superman in the DCU?

While Lobo doesn’t serve as a clearly defined archenemy for any particular DC hero, he is fairly closely associated with Superman. In addition to numerous encounters in the comics, Lobo also tangled with the Man of Steel in Superman: The Animated Series in the ’90s, at which time Lobo was at the peak of his popularity as a send-up of dark and grim antiheroes like Wolverine and the Punisher. With Jason Momoa’s Lobo already set to meet one Kryptonian hero in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, it’s entirely possible his appearance could be intended to directly set up Lobo meeting David Corenswet’s Superman.

Conversely, with Momoa confirmed to portray Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, he could also make a cameo in James Gunn’s Superman. Doing so could be a great way to tease Lobo’s proper appearance in Woman of Tomorrow, and set up him as a threat to be feared for Millie Allcock’s Kara Zor-El. Even absent an on-screen cameo, Superman could also simply allude to Lobo as a bounty hunter the Man of Steel has previously encountered in his off-Earth battles, teasing Lobo’s impending battle with Supergirl.

Beyond crossing paths with the DCU’s Kryptonian characters, Momoa’s Lobo could also be both foe and occasional friend to numerous other DC heroes. The entire Green Lantern Corps is likely to have heard of Lobo and possibly encountered him once or twice on their past missions, so he’d be a fitting character to meet Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardener and Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart in the Lanterns series. While Lobo’s larger DCU role remains a mystery, there’s a vast DC Universe for him to have his brand of unhinged, galaxy-spanning fun in, meaning that Jason Momoa’s Lobo probably has further DCU appearances on the docket after his big-screen debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow releases in theaters on June 26, 2026.