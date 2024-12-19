Superman’s Dog: Everything to Know About Krypto (& Comic Book Origin)

Krypto the Superdog’s saga, from whimsical Silver Age creation to complex modern character, represents one of DC Comics’ most fascinating evolutions. With a comic book history longer than most superheroes – DC or otherwise – Krypto’s publication journey also explains how the media evolved as decades passed. Now that the first trailer for Superman underlines how DC’s best boy will be a critical part of the movie’s plot, Krypto’s DC Comics story can tell us more of what to expect from James Gunn’s interpretation of the original super pet.

When Otto Binder and legendary artist Curt Swan introduced Krypto in Adventure Comics #210 in March 1955, they created more than just another super-powered sidekick. The original story established Krypto as baby Kal-El’s beloved pet on Krypton, where Jor-El used him to test the experimental rocket technology that would eventually save his son. This origin brilliantly tied Krypto to Superman’s cosmic heritage and human connection to Earth, as the dog would eventually crash-land years later and reunite with a teenage Clark Kent. Like his master, Krypto gained extraordinary powers under Earth’s yellow sun, including super-strength, flight, and heat vision.

Image courtesy of DC Studios

During the Silver Age, Krypto’s adventures often took whimsical turns that perfectly captured the era’s storytelling sensibilities. While maintaining his secret identity as “Skip” with a fake brown spot on his back, Krypto balanced his life between being a normal family pet and engaging in spectacular heroics. His enhanced Kryptonian abilities granted him powers matching Superman’s own, though he retained typical canine behaviors – while ordinary dogs chased cars, Krypto would pursue airplanes and catch them. However, Krypto retained an enhanced intelligence level that allowed him to understand and respond to human language. This carefree take on the character would change in the 1980s when DC went through the iconic Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline.

Krypto the Superdog Changed in Modern Comics

Image courtesy of DC Comics

The landscape of DC Comics underwent a seismic shift with 1986’s Crisis on Infinite Earths, which completely rewrote Superman’s history and temporarily eliminated Krypto and other fantastical elements of the mythology. When Krypto returned to mainstream continuity in the early 2000s through the Return to Krypton storyline, he emerged as a more complex character. Unlike his Silver Age counterpart, who possessed near-human intelligence, this modern Krypto retained a normal canine intellect while having superpowers. This created significant challenges. His super-strength meant simple actions like scratching at a door could cause massive damage, and his untrained biting could severely injure criminals. These issues led to Superman temporarily confining Krypto to the Fortress of Solitude under a robot’s care until proper training could be completed.

The New 52 reboot in 2011 radically reimagined Krypto’s origin, making him an experimental companion created by Jor-El using young Kal-El’s DNA to forge an unbreakable bond. Finally, through DC Rebirth, Krypto’s role evolved further as he became fully integrated into Superman’s family life, wearing a collar from an old Superman uniform belt. His presence extended beyond Superman’s immediate family as he also became a loyal companion to Supergirl, demonstrating his importance to the entire Superman family legacy.

With so many different versions to draw from, Gunn must pick carefully which aspects of Krypto he wants to keep for Superman. Fortunately, the trailer already gives us a good idea of how the Superdog will act in the DCU.

James Gunn Is Making His Own Version of Krypto

In the teaser trailer for Superman, we see David Corenswet’s Superman bloody and beaten, falling into a snowfield. Superman whistles to summon Krypto, asking the Superdog to take him home. From this brief interaction, it’s clear the DCU version of Krypto does not have enhanced intelligence. So, while Gunn is adding Silver Age elements to his movie, Krypto will act like a regular dog, reacting to commands Clark Kent taught him.

It’s also telling that Krypto seems to be nearby Clark when he whistles. “Home” in the trailer is likely the Fortress of Solitude, Superman’s base of operations, located in the Arctic. That means Krypto probably hangs around in the Fortress of Solitude when Superman is away, saving the world. Since the teaser trailer also has a scene of Superman kneeling beside a destroyed humanoid robot, Gunn is likely using the Return to Krypton storyline as a template for introducing the Superdog without breaking the audience’s suspension of disbelief.

Whatever role Krypto plays in Superman, it’s terrific that he’s part of the movie. Krypto’s enduring appeal lies in how he bridges Superman’s extraordinary abilities and his human connections. Given that Gunn’s version of Superman is all about hope and wonder, Krypto is the perfect character to explore the Man of Steel’s life beyond the cape.

Superman, featuring Krypto alongside the Man of Steel, is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025.