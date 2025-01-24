Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Confirms Important Connection to Superman (And Fans Will Be Thrilled)

A first look at Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has uncovered a significant connection to Superman. Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will release in 2026 as the second film of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe, a reimagining of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe. House of the Dragon‘s Milly Alcock will star as Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Superman, as the movie will tell the titular hero’s origin story as she makes her way to Earth. On Thursday, Gunn, who is directing 2025’s Superman, shared a photo on social media from the set of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow showing the film’s official logo on the back of a chair. The logo bearing the letter “S” encircled by a diamond-shaped shield, appears identical to that of Superman, however its colors are red and purple instead of Superman‘s red and gold. As of now, no official promotional materials for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow have been released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fact that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Superman have the same logo only with different colors signals that Gunn and Safran’s DCU will feature much more interconnectivity between projects than the DCEU. Further evidenced by Kara Zor-El’s appearance in Superman, the franchise’s first two movies are slated to revolve around closely related characters and events, setting up the DCU for a strong start to its intertwined universe of films and TV shows. Moreover, the logos’ similarities hint that Supergirl and Superman could feature alongside each other in various future DCU projects. The possibility of Alcock and Corenswet’s heroes teaming-up frequently is fitting, given the characters’ familial ties.

The logo reveal for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comes roughly a week since the project started filming. So far, other cast roles include Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Matthias Schoenaerts as Kara’s father Krem of the Yellow Hills, Emily Beecham as her mother Alura, and Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll. Superman will see David Corenswet star as Clark Kent, the titular hero, and Rachel Brosnahan will portray Lois Lane. Rounding out the rest of the cast are Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Wendell Pierce as Perry White. The Hollywood Reporter recently published that Alcock’s Supergirl will make her DCU debut in Superman, adding her to the film’s already impressive group of performers. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow‘s logo appearing so similar to Superman‘s icon carries major implications for the DCU going forward, and fans should be excited about what is to come.

The DCU’s Interconnectivity Is a Great Sign

Fans will likely rejoice at this news because the old DCEU did not build much interconnectivity between its characters’ solo films. Of course, movies such as 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017’s Justice League, and 2023’s The Flash brought a multitude of heroes on screen together, but elsewhere, characters remained tucked in their own worlds. The DCU’s early attempt to create a closely knit story arc for its universe across multiple projects demonstrates Gunn and Safran’s commitment to consistency — something that the DCEU struggled to achieve. Thus, the new DCU has an opportunity to revitalize the IP’s stature.

The DCU will release just two films over the next two years, which isn’t a lot, but fans can take solace in that the construction of this new interconnected universe will almost certainly benefit from time. If DC Studios is to accomplish its goal of establishing a vast cinematic universe as revered and long-lasting as the MCU, for example, there must be attention to detail and thorough organization of projects. Gunn has already iterated that no DCU title will be greenlit without a finished script, which is an encouraging indicator that the franchise can hopefully avoid any major creative clashes or overhauls down the road. The significant links between Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Superman seem to demonstrate that the DCU is already following the right path.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will open in theaters on June 26th, 2026. Superman will hit theaters on July 11th.