DC Announces New Suicide Squad Series Written by Supergirl's Nicole Maines

DC has announced a new Suicide Squad ongoing series, Suicide Squad: Dream Team, set to debut on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The series is being written by Supergirl alum Nicole Maines with art by Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira. The story for Suicide Squad: Dream Team spins out of events from Titans: Beast World and Action Comics, both of which featured stories that saw Amanda Waller developing plans to take ultimate power in the DC Universe and now, the new Task Force X is a major step in that plan — a Task Force X that features the superhero Dreamer/Nia Nal at the center. Dreamer will be joined on this new team by some of DC's most dangerous super villains: Harley Quinn, Bizarro, Clock King, Black Alice, and Deadeye.

"I'm really excited to be working with Eddy and Eber to bring Dreamer into this pivotal time in the DC Universe," Maines said. "This is a very different space from what she's used to, and where we're used to seeing her; dealing with Amanda Waller and this new Suicide Squad is going to force her to decide what kind of hero she wants to be, and what she is willing to sacrifice to save the future."

Who Is DC's Dreamer?

A loose adaptation of the Legion of Super-Heroes member Dream Girl, Maines' portrayal of Dreamer made history for being the first transgender superhero on television and became a staple of later seasons of Supergirl. Dreamer subsequently made her comics debut in the 2021 DC Pride anthology, before appearing in issues of Superman: Son of Kal-El and Lazarus Planet.

"I mean, it's been really magical, and I pinch myself every time DC comes back and asks me to write a new thing because I'm like, oh, you haven't found someone better to do this yet," Maines told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "I'm like, okay, sure, I'll keep going. Because it was never my intention to write for her. When I first started talking to DC about bringing her into the comic book side of things, it was more a suggestion. It was like, Hey, this character does mean a lot to everybody. I think she's really cool. I think she's really powerful. Her power set is unlike anything anyone else is doing right now. What's the plan? And they said, I don't know. What's the plan? Go on. Go. Write."

A Dreamer Graphic Novel is Also Coming Out in 2024

In addition to the upcoming Suicide Squad: Dream Team series, a Dreamer-centric graphic novel, also written by Maines — Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story — goes on sale in April. The graphic novel will feature art by SFSX and Lonely Receiver's Rye Hickman. Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story will also cross over with characters from DC's hit YA graphic novel Galaxy: The Prettiest Star.

Here's how DC describes Bad Dream: Nia Nal's spent her whole life taking a back seat to her older sister, Maeve, who's expected to inherit their mother's Naltorian powers — the ability to see the future through dreams. But when Nia starts having visions of the future, she must suppress her powers to protect her relationship with her sister. There's only one problem: Nia can't stay awake forever…

Suicide Squad: Dream Team #1 goes on sale March 12, 2024.