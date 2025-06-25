Superman Gets the ’90s Sitcom Treatment Introducing New Cast of Characters

James Gunn’s Superman movie is a full house. The official start of the newly rebooted DC Universe introduces not just the Man of Steel (David Corenswet), but an expansive cast of characters that includes his work friends — the staffers of The Daily Planet newspaper in Metropolis, where the spectacled Clark Kent works as a mild-mannered reporter — and Superman’s other work friends, his superhero colleagues who comprise the tentatively named Justice Gang. Not to mention the unscrupulous company that LuthorCorp CEO Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) keeps, which includes the likes of Ultraman and the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría) of The Authority.

Everywhere you look, there’s a face of somebody new. So Reece Feldman, the content creator known as Guy With a Movie Camera on TikTok and Instagram who got his start on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (which starred Lois Lane herself, Rachel Brosnahan), has saved the day with a sitcom-style roll call. The video, which you can watch below, is in the vein of Full House, complete with Jesse Frederick’s “Everywhere You Look” theme.

Along with Clark Kent (Corenswet) and intrepid reporter Lois Lane (Brosnahan), the staff of The Daily Planet includes boyish photographer and Superman’s pal, Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), gossip columnist Cat Grant (Mikaela Hoover), sports columnist Steve Lombard (Beck Bennett), and — don’t call him chief! — Editor-in-Chief Perry White (Wendell Pierce).

Although not present in the video, the Justice Gang — a team of corporate-sponsored superheroes bankrolled by tech mogul Max Lord (Sean Gunn) — includes ring-slinging Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), winged warrior Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and the inventor with a genius-level intellect, Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi).

Additionally, the movie features the likes of Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), the Element Man; government man Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo); Luthor’s entourage, which includes the selfie-snapping Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio) and henchman Otis (Terence Rosemore) as well as Ultraman (to be revealed) and Sydney Happerson (Stephen Blackehart); and last but not least, Clark’s adoptive parents, the Kents (Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell).

Although there are many characters in the movie, Gunn says Superman moviegoers won’t be confused “because I’ve screened the movie for so many people and saw that people aren’t confused,” the writer-director told Esquire Philippines. “So I know from fact that it’s not confusing.”

Gunn likened Superman to the Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer, which had quite a sizable cast but focused on a handful of characters. “We’re used to seeing movies with protagonists and Superman is definitely the protagonist of Superman, and he has his work friends and he has his play friends,” Gunn explained. “Now, I don’t know if the Justice Gang are his play friends or if his work friends at the Daily Planet are his work friends or his play friends, but that’s the two groups of his friends from different places. And just because they have insignias on their costumes or superpowers doesn’t mean they’re not like any other supporting character in any movie.”

He continued, “I think Oppenheimer has three times as many speaking roles as we do. So I think people are fine.”

DC Studios’ Superman soars into theaters July 11. Tickets are now on sale.