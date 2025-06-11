New Action-Packed Superman Trailer Unmasks Mystery Villain as Tickets Go on Sale

On July 11, the entire world will look up. DC Studios dropped a new Superman trailer as tickets for the James Gunn-directed movie went on sale Wednesday, and in it, the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) is faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap (and lift) tall buildings in a single bound. As is the ultra-powerful Ultraman, the masked villain and henchman of Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) whose secret identity has been kept under wraps.

The action-packed trailer shows Superman trading blows with the red-eyed, unmasked Ultraman, who wields similar powers to the Kryptonian: super strength, flight, and heat vision.

“Ultraman is sort of Lex’s thug, and is pretty powerful,” Gunn told Entertainment Weekly about the Super-foe in league with Luthor alongside the Engineer (María Gabriela De Faría) — another metahuman with mastery over nanotechnology who can be seen tag-teaming Superman with Ultraman in a baseball stadium.

“There are some characters that are really almost saintly, like Superman,” Gunn said of “Big Blue,” as he’s referred to by the ring-slinging Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) of the so-called Justice Gang. “There are some characters who are almost pretty terrible, like Lex Luthor. But I don’t think Lex is all bad, and I don’t think Superman is all good. All those people in between, the Guy Gardners and the Jimmy Olsens of the world, are even more complex in their moralities and what they think is okay.”

Written and directed by Gunn (the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, The Suicide Squad), the new movie stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The cast includes Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, with Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/the Engineer, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Alan Tudyk as Superman Robot #4, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, with Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Superman is executive produced by DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran (Aquaman), and Nikolas Korda (Guardians of the Galaxy), Chantal Nong Vo (The Batman) and Lars Winther (Peacemaker). Superman soars into theaters July 11; get tickets now.