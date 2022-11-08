Superman Fan Art Transforms Giancarlo Esposito Into Brainiac for Henry Cavill Sequel

Last month was full of DC Comics news with the revelation that Henry Cavill was officially returning as Superman and that there were multiple stories being pitched for a Man of Steel sequel. It was also revealed that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would takeover as the first CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. Cavill would later reveal that he's excited to talk to Gunn about Superman's future when he begins his tenure. Now, fans are wondering who will be the villain of the upcoming sequel as some fans are throwing Brainiac in to the ring. One artist created a cool design that shows how The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad star could look as the iconic DC Comics villain.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Skull101ify, revealed a new piece of fan art that gives fans an idea of how The Mandalorian star could look as Superman villain Brainiac. In the fan art we see Esposito getting the full green make-up equipped with technological advancements. Esposito isn't in the running for the role and it's currently not confirmed who will be the villain in the film. Until we know more details on the Man of Steel sequel, you can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

What do you think about the fan art? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!