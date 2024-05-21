Spy x Family Code: White Blu-ray, DVD Announced

Spy x Family Code: White is gearing up for a home launch. Last December, the anime made its debut in theaters as the Forger Clan went on a special vacation. Now, a new report has updated fans on the movie's Blu-ray release, and it seems the home video bundle will go live before long.

According to a new product listing in Japan, Spy x Family Code: White is set to release its Blu-ray and DVD on July 31st. This home video release will be contained in Japan, of course. No word has been given about the film's Digital HD release, and of course, we are not sure when Spy x Family Code: White will hit shelves stateside.

Hopefully, it will not take long for the Spy x Family movie to make its way the shelves in the United States. Not long ago, Crunchyroll helped bring the anime movie into theaters with help from Sony Pictures, its parent company. If we had to guess, a home release of this Spy x Family film could go live stateside in time for the winter holidays. But for now, all we can do is wait for an update from the Crunchyroll team.

If you are not caught up with Spy x Family as is, the anime is easy to find. The show's two seasons are streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

Will you be bringing this Spy x Family movie home? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!