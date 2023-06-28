Superman: Legacy Fan Art Sees David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan in Costume

Earlier this year, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their upcoming DC Universe slate, which features projects like The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, and even Superman: Legacy. Superman: Legacy will be the first major film to be released from the new DCU slate and has already entered preproduction. It was also revealed just yesterday that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast in the two lead roles of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, with some fans loving the casting and others loathing it. One artist is so excited to see the two actors in their newly landed roles that they created a new piece of fan art that shows how Corenswet and Brosnahan could look as their characters.

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Clements. Ink created a new concept that shows how the two newly announced actors could look in their new roles as Superman and Lois Lane. In the fan art, both Corenswet and Brosnahan get dressed up as their respective characters, with the former in a very modern-looking Superman suit while the latter gets a white dress. While we won't be getting to see both of the actors in their real costumes for quite some time, it's sure fun to imagine the possibilities. You can check out the fan art below!

What is the Synopsis for Superman: Legacy?



DC Studios previously dropped their first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when it was revealed that Gunn was indeed helming the project, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

With DC Studios officially casting the two leading roles and filming on the project slowly ramping up to film at the end of the year, it's safe to say that Gunn is taking his time with Superman: Legacy, and it could definitely wind up being one for the books.

Superman: Legacy is currently set to be released into theaters on July 11, 2025.

