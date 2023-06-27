Superman: Legacy's Big Casting News Has DCU Fans Happy, Cavill Fans Mad
DC needed a win today (after reports that The Flash is going to be a massive failure) and that win seems to have come in the form of James Gunn introducing the next era of DC movie stars for his Superman: Legacy reboot.
David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are confirmed to play the new Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane. Both actors were early fan-favorites from the shortlist of actors and actresses that Gunn and DC Studios were looking at for these key roles. Based on the reactions below, this is one of the rare cases where a DC movie casting is getting overwhelming praise from fans – a hopeful sign that DC Studios is starting things off on a good foot.
PERFECTION.
Perfection. pic.twitter.com/OHw3LD56no— IrishExo (@IrishDredgen) June 27, 2023
Literal perfect casting pic.twitter.com/o7YnoBQsbv— Anthony (@JakeFrye_13) June 27, 2023
The memes are out.prevnext
Casting APPROVED
Let’s get the guy who looks like Henry Cavill but not Henry Cavill. pic.twitter.com/oPdhxY6N3L— Chris Valentino (Screenplay Writer) (@ChrisValentino0) June 27, 2023
A lot of DC fans are very happy that these are the selections Gunn and DC Studios are going with.prevnext
DC FANS EATIN'
Rachel and David, yeah we’re eating good— . (@mondeismoi) June 27, 2023
This new DC Universe is looking good so far!prevnext
Superman SWOON
Thinking about the height difference between our new Superman and Lois and just fell to my knees pic.twitter.com/KH9hZw3K9X— Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) June 27, 2023
All Gunn has to do is get the shot of a ripped David Corenswet Superman towering above Lois Lane and the theater seats will fill with thirsty swooners.prevnext
Just Make A Great Superman Movie
Praying for a great Superman trilogy. That’s all I want. Time will tell on the rest of the cinematic universe but begging for three masterclass Superman films that take full advantage of his supporting cast and villains and don’t get bogged down by a bunch of other stuff.— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) June 27, 2023
It's about the only hope the DC movie franchise has right now. No pressure kids.prevnext
Rumor to Casting, Fast As A Speeding Bullet
Speculation just the other day or so, and now confirmation - already. pic.twitter.com/PLEd77Acj6— Calvin╭ರ_⊙ (@TisMoreorLess) June 27, 2023
Remember just a minute ago when these two were just rumored casting picks???prevnext
Where Have I Seen This Superman Before?
I can't believe I get to live in a world where Superman once introduced Mia Goth to French pornos. Movies rule. pic.twitter.com/FgqyKNRcwQ— BJ Colangelo SUPPORT THE WGA! (@bjcolangelo) June 27, 2023
David Corenswet probably didn't take his role as "The Projectionist" in Ty West's horror prequel Pearl thinking he'd soon be wearing the Superman symbol on his chest. Movies are indeed W I L D.prevnext
We Still Love You Nicholas Hoult!
“You are not Superman” pic.twitter.com/WV4B6ISYrm— Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) June 27, 2023
Nicholas Hoult hasn't had much luck with DC castings, despite serious effort. Hopefully, Gunn still gets him in there, somewhere.prevnext
Snyder Bros Still At It
Not Henry Cavill. Not watching— Julio🪅 (@1021129O) June 27, 2023
Let’s get the guy who looks like Henry Cavill but not Henry Cavill. pic.twitter.com/oPdhxY6N3L— Chris Valentino (Screenplay Writer) (@ChrisValentino0) June 27, 2023
The biggest hurdle DC Studios may have to overcome is its own fandom.prevnext
If You Can't Get Cavill Tho...
“You are not Superman” pic.twitter.com/WV4B6ISYrm— Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) June 27, 2023
If you thought Henry Cavill embodied the look of Superman, isn't this a nice thing to have?prevnext
Great Time To Be A Supes Fan
What a great time to be a fan of Superman and Lois Lane. pic.twitter.com/0NNWe2ymD1— mr and mrs supes (@thebestofclois) June 27, 2023
Between this Superman: Legacy casting; The Arrowverse Superman & Lois TV series, the upcoming My Adventures With Superman animated series, or DC's new Superman comic series... it's never been better to be a fan of the Man of Steel.
Superman: Legacy has a release date of Summer 2025.