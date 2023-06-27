Superman: Legacy's Big Casting News Has DCU Fans Happy, Cavill Fans Mad

By Kofi Outlaw

DC needed a win today (after reports that The Flash is going to be a massive failure) and that win seems to have come in the form of James Gunn introducing the next era of DC movie stars for his Superman: Legacy reboot. 

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are confirmed to play the new Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane. Both actors were early fan-favorites from the shortlist of actors and actresses that Gunn and DC Studios were looking at for these key roles. Based on the reactions below, this is one of the rare cases where a DC movie casting is getting overwhelming praise from fans – a hopeful sign that DC Studios is starting things off on a good foot. 

PERFECTION.

The memes are out.

Casting APPROVED

A lot of DC fans are very happy that these are the selections Gunn and DC Studios are going with.

DC FANS EATIN'

This new DC Universe is looking good so far!

Superman SWOON

All Gunn has to do is get the shot of a ripped David Corenswet Superman towering above Lois Lane and the theater seats will fill with thirsty swooners.

Just Make A Great Superman Movie

It's about the only hope the DC movie franchise has right now. No pressure kids.

Rumor to Casting, Fast As A Speeding Bullet

Remember just a minute ago when these two were just rumored casting picks???

Where Have I Seen This Superman Before?

David Corenswet probably didn't take his role as "The Projectionist" in Ty West's horror prequel Pearl thinking he'd soon be wearing the Superman symbol on his chest. Movies are indeed W I L D.

We Still Love You Nicholas Hoult!

Nicholas Hoult hasn't had much luck with DC castings, despite serious effort. Hopefully, Gunn still gets him in there, somewhere.

Snyder Bros Still At It

The biggest hurdle DC Studios may have to overcome is its own fandom.

If You Can't Get Cavill Tho...

If you thought Henry Cavill embodied the look of Superman, isn't this a nice thing to have?

Great Time To Be A Supes Fan

Between this Superman: Legacy casting; The Arrowverse Superman & Lois TV series, the upcoming My Adventures With Superman animated series, or DC's new Superman comic series... it's never been better to be a fan of the Man of Steel.

Superman: Legacy has a release date of Summer 2025.

