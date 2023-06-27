Superman: Legacy's Big Casting News Has DCU Fans Happy, Cavill Fans Mad

DC needed a win today (after reports that The Flash is going to be a massive failure) and that win seems to have come in the form of James Gunn introducing the next era of DC movie stars for his Superman: Legacy reboot.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are confirmed to play the new Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane. Both actors were early fan-favorites from the shortlist of actors and actresses that Gunn and DC Studios were looking at for these key roles. Based on the reactions below, this is one of the rare cases where a DC movie casting is getting overwhelming praise from fans – a hopeful sign that DC Studios is starting things off on a good foot.