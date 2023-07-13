ComicBook Call Sheet: Casting DC Studios' Superman: Legacy

What We Know: Superman & Lois (Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images and Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) For months, the prospect of who would be the new Man of Steel has been the talk of the town — and it seems like fans have been more than happy with the answer. David Corenswet has been fancast — either as a rebooted Clark Kent or even his son, Jon Kent — before Gunn and Safran's DCU was even a reality, and it's easy to see why. Across his filmography, which includes Ryan Murphy's The Politician and Hollywood, and the recent horror hit Pearl, Corenswet has embodied the unmistakable charm and timeless energy that Clark Kent, Kal-El, and Superman all desperately need. As anyone who has watched Rachel Brosnahan's award-winning performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel can attest, she has tons of experience playing a tenacious, whip-smart protagonist. Brosnahan, who is also known for her work in House of Cards and The Blacklist, is far from the first actress to be portraying Lois Lane in live-action, but she fits perfectly into that long legacy. It's incredibly easy to imagine her carrying the torch of Lois' poise, passion, and unflinching desire to do the right thing. -- Jenna Anderson prevnext

What We Know: Other DC Heroes (Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE and Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) It has now been revealed that Superman will be far from the only superhero in Legacy — and every choice around him so far has been nothing short of inspired. Instant Family and Madame Web star Isabela Merced will be playing Hawkgirl, the beloved superheroine with wings, a mace, and an unconventional tie to the alien world of Thanagar. After years of fans awaiting Hawkgirl's possible movie debut in projects like Black Adam, Merced is a pretty perfect fit to embody her headstrong, but earnest personality. Firefly and The Rookie actor Nathan Fillion, a frequent collaborator with Gunn, will finally (after a decade of fans campaigning) be playing a Green Lantern… but it'll be Guy Gardner, not Hal Jordan. The impossibly-stubborn but lovable Lantern might be an unexpected choice for Legacy, but Fillion is sure to bring a distinct sense of humor and pathos. After months of rumors and teases from Gunn on social media, we now know the genius Olympian-turned-superhero Mister Terrific will be in the film, portrayed by Twilight and House actor Edi Gathegi. If his previous filmography is any indication, Gathegi will nail Terrific's determined and pragmatic sensibility. And hey, this is retribution for his character's still-controversial death in X-Men: First Class. And finally, Anthony Carrigan, best known for stealing countless scenes on HBO's Barry as NoHo Hank, will join the cast as the shapeshifting adventurer Metamorpho. Across Metamorpho's decades-long tenure, he has been hilarious, tragic, and everything in between — and it's incredibly easy to imagine Carrigan effortlessly striking that balance. -- Jenna Anderson

Our Pick: Justice Smith as Jimmy Olsen (Photo: Monika Skolimowska/picture alliance via Getty Images) James Gunn has already confirmed Jimmy Olsen will appear in the flick because, of course, why wouldn't he? Superman's best friend and one of the character's most beloved supporting characters, it's likely Gunn and company are going for someone on the younger side of the equation as they look to match the age of David Corenswet. Furthermore, it's likely they'll want someone who can excel both comedically and dramatically, which means there's one name that quickly leaps to mind: Justice Smith. In both Detective Pikachu and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Smith has shown he has incredible comedic timing and can hang with some of the biggest comedians in Hollywood. He's also shown in both those movies he's been able to balance that comedy with more serious scenes exceptionally well, and it just seems to be the best fit for Supes' photojournalist friend. -- Adam Barnhardt

Our Pick: Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Trade reports initially suggested Hoult was up for the role of Lex Luthor before subsequent reporting said he was actually on DC's short list for actors vying to play the Man of Steel. Now that the role has been given to David Corenswet, that opens Hoult up for different opportunities, and one opportunity that sounds almost too good to be true is that of Superman's arch-nemesis. Hoult is arguably at the height of his career, with his Hollywood star having never shined brighter. Between The Menu and Renfield in the past year, the actor's prowess and range have been on full display and he's shown he succeed in the villain role thanks to Those Who Wish Me Dead. A spot as the evil genius is the perfect matchup for both him and DC Studios. -- Adam Barnhardt

Our Pick: Jeremy Strong as Brainiac (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Brainiac has been something of a white whale for cinematic Superman fans, after years of rumors about him possibly appearing in a Man of Steel sequel or other components of the previous DCEU. While it's certainly no guarantee that the highly-intellectual android could play a role in Superman: Legacy, it's not worth ruling out, especially with the film grappling with Clark's Kryptonian roots. Admittedly, Jeremy Strong — best known for playing Kendall Roy with an unbelievably-sharp intensity in HBO's recently-wrapped Succession — might not be an immediate choice for the superhero space, much less something as otherworldly as Brainiac. But honestly, that's what would make him a perfect fit for the character: he could play bizarre, terrifying, hilarious, and pathetic all in one fell swoop, all while committing to the idiosyncrasies of the source material. -- Jenna Anderson

Our Pick: Bradley Cooper as Jor-El (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) The big screen iterations of Jor-El we've seen to this point are just a little older than you'd expect for someone with an infant child. I get they wanted to go for bravado, and both Marlon Brando and Russell Crowe did just that, but wouldn't it make sense for Jor-El to at least look a little big younger? Enter Bradley Cooper, a very popular actor who has spent years working with James Gunn, though he's never appeared on-screen in one of the director's films. After several outings as Rocket Raccoon, it's time for Gunn to put Cooper in front of the camera, and Jor-El provides a great opportunity. Is Bradley Cooper now around the same age as Russell Crowe was when he made Man of Steel? Yes, but that doesn't mean he looks it. Get a clean shaven Cooper in there as Superman's birth father and show everyone where he got that chiseled jaw. -- Charlie Ridgely

Our Pick: Michael Rooker as Pa Kent (Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) There's really no one that comes to mind as a perfect Pa Kent for this Superman story than Michael Rooker. Not only does the actor have a strong history of working with James Gunn — who is well-known for working with actors he has worked with before — but Rooker has a unique quality that would suit the role of Clark Kent's adoptive father very well. Over the course of his career, Rooker has played just about every sort of character you can imagine, but it's particularly is role as Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise that might be the best sell for Rooker as a humble farmer from Kansas who takes an alien child in as his own and raises him with the heart and values that make him a hero. Sure, Yondu isn't exactly a humble farmer type, but he's a man with his own set of values and who rises to the occasion when it comes to his own adopted son in Guardians. That same sort of spirit could easily be brought to Pa Kent. It's also not terribly difficult to see Rooker in the role physically as Rooker certainly has the physicality and the overall appearance needed for someone as hard working and salt-of-the-earth as fans expect from Pa Kent. -- Nicole Drum

Our Pick: Kurt Russell as Perry White (Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) With Clark and Lois said to be the center of Legacy's story, it stands to reason that the other employees of The Daily Planet will be in their orbit — including their boss, Perry White. Originally created for the Adventures of Superman radio serials, Perry became a quintessential part of the DC Universe's journalism, mentoring Lois, Clark, Jimmy, and more with a ton of tough love. As previous movies, animation, and television have shown, Perry can be portrayed in a wide swath of ways. But Kurt Russell — who already worked with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — could easily fit into the archetype of the character while bringing something distinctly fresh. As a household name with an expansive filmography of lovable and hard-broiled roles, Russell would be an easy but incredibly effective bit of stunt casting to complement the rising stars of Corenswet and Brosnahan. I can already hear his delivery of "Great Caesar's Ghost!" in my head. -- Jenna Anderson