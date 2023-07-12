The cast of James Gunn's upcoming Superman reboot continues to grow, this time with the addition of a character DC fans may not have expected. Clark Kent and Lois Lane were the first announced for Superman: Legacy, which is set to hit theaters in 2025. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are taking the lead roles in the first film of this relaunch for DC Studios. This week has seen the addition of several other heroes to the franchise, all appearing in Superman: Legacy. Among them, apparently, will be the her Metamorpho.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barry star Anthony Carrigan has been cast as Metamorpho, aka Rex Mason. He's said to be playing a pivotal role for DC.

This isn't Carrigan's first foray into the world of DC, though it will be the first on the big screen. After appearing in a couple episodes of The Flash as Kyle Nimbus, Carrigan had a long run on Gotham, portraying the villainous Victor Zsasz. He recently starred in all four seasons of Barry, for which earned three Emmy nominations.

DC's Superman: Legacy Cast

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will be anchoring James Gunn's new Superman film as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively. It would also be safe to assume that they'll have substantial roles in overall DC Universe as well.

Earlier this week, three heroes were added to not only the cast of the new universe, but specifically to Superman: Legacy. Nathan Fillion, one of Gunn's close friends and longtime collaborators, will be playing the Green Lantern Guy Gardner. The cast also includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

To this point, none of the other Superman-adjacent mainstays have been announced. Characters like Lex Luthor, Jimmy Olsen, Jor-El and Jonathan Kent still have yet to be cast, at least not publicly.

James Gunn Confirms Metamorpho

Shortly after the news broke of Carrigan's casting in Superman: Legacy, Gunn took to Twitter to confirm it. Not only is Gunn running the show for the DC Universe, he's personally writing and directing Superman: Legacy.

I am unbelievably excited for Metamorpho (and this opportunity to work with Anthony Carrigan.) https://t.co/tdWrBsX1il — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 12, 2023

"I am unbelievably excited for Metamorpho (and this opportunity to work with Anthony Carrigan)," Gunn wrote in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

What do you think of the cast of James Gunn's Superman: Legacy so far? Who else are you hoping to see join the lineup? Let us know in the comments!