Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Character

When Superman: Legacy hits theaters just over two years from now, fans of the Man of Steel will be able to see the return of one of his most popular supporting characters. Tuesday, Superman: Legacy helmer James Gunn confirmed Jimmy Olsen is going to appear in the movie. While the reveal isn't all too surprising in and of itself, it does mark the first character that's been confirmed to appear in the film outside of the Last Son of Krypton.

Olsen is a character that's appeared in many live-action Superman projects. Most recently, however, the latest iteration of the character is the most divisive amongst fans. Portrayed by Michael Cassidy, Olsen was portrayed as a CIA operative in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, far from the character's standard role as a project's comedic relief.

Who is going to be the new Superman?

Despite many rumors and casting, Gunn has confirmed he and DC Studios have yet to begin casting the project, including searching out the actor that will appear as the next Clark Kent.

In March, Gunn debunked several ongoing rumors that suggested the studio was only looking at actors in their 20s to play the beloved superhero. The filmmaker hasn't revealed any shortlists or anything of the nature, though it likely won't be too long before casting is launched and a decision is made especially now that Gunn will be done promoting Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in a matter of weeks.

What is Superman: Legacy going to be about?

Little has been revealed as to the plot of the movie, though an official synopsis from DC Studios hints the film will take place during the earliest days of the hero's journey. The full synopsis is below.

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

