Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Reveals Why So Many Other DC Heroes Are Appearing

Superman: Legacy will feature David Corenswet stepping into the role of Clark Kent while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to play Lois Lane. In addition to that duo, the film's already also been confirmed to feature Jimmy Olsen and a slew of other characters. In one example, DC confirmed three costumed heroes other than the Man of Steel would be appearing in the film, with those characters being Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion).

Because so many heroes already announced for the film and rumors The Authority may also be included, fans have been asking why the movie's ensemble is already filling up so fast. According to DC Studios boss James Gunn, it's because the story warrants it. "They fit the story I'm telling. Story always comes first," the filmmaker said in response to a fan Tuesday night. In a follow-up post, he reassured fans the "primary story" of the film "most definitely" revolves around Superman and Lois.

Given Legacy is launching the DC Universe, it's fitting the film will feature a wide-ranging glimpse at what fans can expect from the budding franchise. Though the three aforementioned heroes have been confirmed to appear in the Gunn-directed picture, none of the three are attached to any of the other DC projects announced yet, potentially teasing fans as to what the second-half of DCU's Chapter 1 might look like.

What else is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed at the DC Studios event earlier this year, the initial slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

