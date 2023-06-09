Superman: Legacy to Reportedly Introduce Surprising DC Characters

Superman: Legacy is currently in pre-production, and there is a lot of curiosity to see how the Man of Steel's world is brought to life in writer-director James Gunn's hands. As casting shortlists are surfacing for the lead roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, it sounds like Legacy's ensemble could also include some surprising DC Universe members. According to The Hollywood Reporter's latest Heat Vision newsletter, "roles such as Lex Luthor and members of supergroup The Authority, which are to be introduced in the movie, will be cast after" Clark and Lois are set.

While there was already conversation around Lex Luthor's possible role in the film, with Gunn reportedly talking to one of his Guardians of the Galaxy collaborators about the role, the detail of members of The Authority entering the fold is definitely new. The Authority are already confirmed to be leading their own movie in the DCU, and although we don't know who will be making up the team's roster, the prospect of them appearing early in Legacy is definitely noteworthy, especially as Gunn already confirmed that characters and pockets of DCU canon will cross over (for now) on an as-needed basis.

What is Superman: Legacy about?

According to DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

What is The Authority about?

The Authority is a team of antiheroes that includes Apollo, Jenny Quantum, Jenny Sparks, Midnighter, Deathblow, Engineer, Flint, Freefall, Grifter, Jack Hawksmoor, Rainmaker, and Swift.

"This is a big movie and I don't know how many of you know are familiar with The Authority," Gunn told reporters when announcing the DCU slate in January. "The Authority is a very different kind of superhero story. They are basically good intentioned, but they think that the world is completely broken. And the only way to fix it is to take things into their own hands, whether that means killing people, destroying heads of state, changing governments, whatever they want to do to make the world better. We'll see how that journey goes for them."

What do you think of members of The Authority reportedly appearing in Superman: Legacy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025. The Authority does not currently have a release date.