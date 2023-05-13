Superman: Legacy: Who is David Corenswet?

One of the most eagerly awaited pieces of entertainment news these days is casting for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. While there have been no official announcements regarding casting of any character for the film as of yet, what there has been plenty of is speculation and this weekend, that speculation reached new levels when a report suggested that a short list of frontrunners for specific roles included talent such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor as Lois Lane and X-Men movies star Nicholas Hoult potentially as Lex Luthor. As for the Man of Steel himself, the report suggested that David Corenswet is a potential frontrunner.

Corenswet may not be a household name, but there's a good chance that you may have seen the actor before. In terms of movies, Corenswet most recently appeared in Pearl, the 2022 X prequel starring Mia Goth. In the film, Corenswet played the unnamed and ill-fated projectionist. He also starred in Netflix's 2022 film Look Both Ways opposite Riverdale star Lili Reinhart. In that film — which tells the story of a woman, Natalie over two realities, one in which she is pregnant upon college graduation and one in which she is not — Corenswet plays Jake, the love interest of Reinhart's Natalie in the reality where she is not pregnant and instead pursues her career.

In terms of television Corenswet is perhaps best known for his work in American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy's drama miniseries Hollywood. In the series, Corenswet plays Jack, a World War II veteran who moves to Hollywood in hopes of becoming an actor. Corenswet is also an executive producer on the series. He also starred in another Murphy series, The Politician where he played River Barkley, Both series are streaming on Netflix.

James Gunn comments on most recent Superman: Legacy Casting Speculation

On Saturday, after the report suggesting frontrunners for key roles in Superman: Legacy, Gunn took to social media, writing that he will not comment on active auditioning. He wrote, "For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role. That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world."

Gunn has previously spoken about what he's looking for in his Superman actor, and also noted that the search has been difficult, but ongoing to find someone with the right balance of characteristics to play one of comics most iconic characters.

"It's hard, but we're looking," Gunn explained. "And we actually have some really great choices, which I'm excited about. But it has to be somebody who has all of the humanity that Superman has, but he's also an alien. It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has. And it has to be somebody that you want to give a hug."

Here's DC's first synopsis for Superman: Legacy, "Superman Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

