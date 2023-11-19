Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Welcomes María Gabriela de Faría to Cast

The cast of Superman: Legacy continues to grow. Earlier this month, the James Gunn picture added María Gabriela de Faría to its cast, confirming members of The Authority would be appearing in the film. Now, Gunn is welcoming the actor to the DC Universe with open arms.

"'Villain' is such a disparaging term," Gunn said in a post on his Instragram page. "Welcome to the DCU [de Faría], who is not only a wonderful actor, but she laughs in person even more than she does in her IG photos!"

de Faría will be the seventh DC character put into the movie, joining the likes of Superman (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) amongst a few others as characters with extensive comic book histories. After fan concerns earlier this year over the amount of characters in the film, Gunn hilariously shut worries down with a quick pop culture reference.

"I don't understand this fear," Gunn wrote at the time. "There are less characters than in 40-Year-Old Virgin. Did you think Steve Carell got enough time?"

What is Superman: Legacy going to be about?

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." Along with David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast includes Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as the mass-shifting Metamorpho.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

What part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters excites you most? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!