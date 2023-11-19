Madison Beer May Have Auditioned for Superman: Legacy

The cast for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is shaping up with it revealed earlier this year that David Corenswet will play Clark Kent/Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho as well as the recently announced addition of Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, but there is plenty of casting still to come. And, according to Madison Beer, she may have auditioned for the film — though she didn't end up getting the role.

In an appearance on Kiss' "Say It Or Shot It", Beer was asked about auditions that didn't pan out and that's when she revealed one might have been for the new Superman film.

"That might have been for the new Superman movie," she said. "Sorry if that's not announced. I didn't get the part. Unfortunately not."

She continued, "They don't give too many specifics, especially for a film that huge. They keep the character vague and make up something new. I don't know who the actual character I was auditioning for was."

There has been some speculation that Beer may have auditioned for Eve Tesmacher, but nothing regarding that character or any casting for it has been officially announced. Fans will simply have to wait until more official casting is announced to see what other characters — and what actors are portraying them — will help round out the eagerly anticipated film.

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

When Will Superman: Legacy Hit Theaters?

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025. Gunn has previously spoken about how the date is a particularly emotional one for him as it is his late father's birthday.

"My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry," Gunn wrote when announcing that he was directing the film. "I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes. So, I chose to finally take on writing the script. But I was hesitant to direct, despite the constant pestering by Peter Safran and others to commit (sorry, Peter). Just because I write something doesn't mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I'm incredibly excited as we begin this journey. #UpUpandAway".

What do you think about Beer's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.