Rocksteady Superman Game Rumor Addressed After Going Viral

A reputable source has addressed the rumors of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League salvaging left over pieces of a canceled Superman game. Rocksteady Studios is one of the most respected developers in the gaming industry thanks to its incredible work on the Batman Arkham trilogy. Across its three Batman games, Rocksteady created the best superhero experience at the time, allowing players to immerse themselves into the cape and cowl with frenetic combat, incredible gadgets, and compelling comic stories. Naturally, it led fans to demand Rocksteady make a Superman or Justice League game, especially since the Arkham games exist in a larger DC universe that is only briefly hinted at.

Now, the developer is making Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game will see you playing as the titular group of villains while trying to kill brainwashed versions of The Flash, Superman, Green Lantern, and Batman. Wonder Woman is also in the game, but trailers suggest she has resisted the brainwashing. Some new gameplay was released yesterday and showed the characters traversing through the ruins of an invaded Metropolis and one user claimed that the map is leftover from Rocksteady's canceled Superman game. They doubled down in the replies stating that industry sources told them about this project. It got well over 30k likes and tons of retweets/engagements. As such, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, a well-respected journalist who correctly leaked the trailer announcement for Grand Theft Auto VI, claims this isn't true. The journalist noted that Rocksteady never made a Superman game, let alone pitched one.

Zero truth to this one. Rocksteady was never working on a Superman game https://t.co/aGvoOC2Y9l — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 16, 2023

There have been rumors of Superman games many, many times over the years, but it has yet to actually come to fruition. There have been various DC projects in the works that were scrapped in recent years such as a Damian Wayne Batman game, a different Suicide Squad game from WB Montreal, and more. Whether or not a Superman game will be possible as the character looks to be getting new life with James Gunn's Superman: Legacy movie is unclear. It seems like a missed opportunity to not have a Superman game when Batman is crushing it, Spider-Man is a repeat Game of the Year candidate, and other superheroes are getting their gaming flowers.

Will There Be a Superman Game?

The odds of a new Superman game seem likely under the reign of James Gunn. The new DC Studios head has noted that his new cinematic universe will encompass video games in addition to film and TV. This would be a bold idea given the amount of time games take to make compared to films and how many issues can arise. However, it's possible we will get a new Superman game that ties in with this universe in the future, possibly allowing for side stories in that universe or even his origin story.